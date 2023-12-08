Kabale – Ugandan authorities are tightening security at the border with Rwanda following concerns over the illegal influx of goods and laborers. The issue came to light during a workshop organized by Friends of Hope, where ASP Moses Enyemu, Officer in Charge of Katuna border police post, expressed serious concerns regarding the illegal smuggling of Mutzig beer, cattle, and laborers into Uganda.

Enyemu revealed that some Ugandan local leaders are allegedly involved in facilitating the smuggling, providing documents to aid their unlawful entry. He emphasized that all items must go through designated border checkpoints and condemned the illegal entry of Mutzig beer, highlighting the availability of licensed alternatives and the risks posed to public health and safety.

Enyemu also cautioned Ugandans against engaging Rwandans as local laborers, highlighting the ethical and legal implications, and the lack of proper documentation among these individuals. He urged locals to report suspicious individuals to security agencies instead of employing them.

District councilor Hon. Tumwijukye Kenneth expressed dismay at the increasing number of Rwandans illegally entering Uganda and becoming permanent citizens, acquiring property within the country. He called for stricter border controls and measures to address this issue.

Woman district councilor Ampeire Prize raised concerns about Rwandan vendors entering Uganda for trading purposes, selling household items and staying for short periods. She questioned the implications of such transient activities on local resources and services.

ASP Enyemu warned that entering Uganda without proper procedures would result in arrest and charges, urging foreigners to stay within legally designated areas. He also revealed that these illegal laborers are highly used in the districts of Kabale, Rubanda, Rukiga, Kisoro, and other border regions.

Counsel Naturinda Eliab Mporera, the organizer of the workshop, called for immediate action from security agencies and urged communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to secure their local areas.