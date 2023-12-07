As the year closes in, the public is occupied by or with many activities some personal, work related, government or non-governmental. Every person is rushing to close the year on positive note. These activities are associated with huge numbers of people at same place, movements, shopping, merrymaking, etc.

Companies and institutions are looking forward to close the year in style of course by making sure they hit set targets but also celebrate achievements of the last 11months. End of year parties are everywhere across the city from the month of Nov to end Dec. Hotels are booked to capacity both for lodging, conference and gardens facilities.

Institutions with upcountry staff invite them for these end year functions, most banks will be closed on one of the Saturdays of these remaining 30days of the year and the reason is to have end of year party attended by its staff.

Schools will end the year at the beginning of December and this will stretch towards end of third week. Most universities will also close towards Christmas days. Therefore, in the last three weeks of Dec, movement of goods and people increase sharply putting pressure on the few available public means. Taxi and bus parks jam to bream and fares automatically go up.

The airport traffic will double both in and out, hence increased traffic in cities and upcountry.

All these activities mentioned above have implications on safety and security for persons, and their valuables.

For one to get out of this season unhurt extra precautions are necessary to safe guard both lives, properties and households. Most of us are required to do what would ordinarily be usual but very important as far as safety and security safeguards are concerned.

By looking at police crime index, the last three months of the year contribute close to over 40% of the total number of crimes committed over the year. When it comes to traffic accidents, it becomes worse. Individually and collectively, we have a responsibility to change these trends. A life saved today can be a life changer to a family or society tomorrow.

As I have always done, I owe the nation a responsibility of sharing basic safety and security tips that can save a life or secure a facility, home, and warehouse, shop, from fire thefts, break-ins, vandalism or even death.

Road safety tips

As you plan to drive whether around city center or upcountry, endeavor to do the following, Ensure to wear seat belt from point to the other. This rule applies to both driver and passengers and it should not be compromised. Subject your car to normal checks by a qualified mechanic. This service is almost free on every petrol station. The “I know my car syndrome doesn’t apply when it comes to either ones or family life” take breaks every after two hour drive this freshens the mind of the drive and kills off the possibility of sleep while driving. Keep the speed below 100kmphr, don’t overtake if you unable to see 200metres ahead of you, follow road signs religiously, keep window glasses ¾ open to allow fresh air inside the car, keep checking dashboard signs. Any new sign especially temperature, oil and engine signs immediately turn to next petrol station and seek professional advice. When you avoid over speeding, you have complied with 60% of road safety demands. The most cause of accidents in Uganda are cousins of over speeding.

Air travel.

This is the most challenging means of transport because it’s highly regulated and time capped. Quite often passengers error on three things, departure time, necessary documents and 24 hour time style. Airline industry count their time in 24-hour clock. When you read your ticket and find your departure time as 02:30hrs, this means 02:30am in the night. I have seen over 30 cases where passengers show up at airport at 12:00hrs (Mid-day) for a 02:30hrs flight. Get used to 24hr clock if you a passenger. Secondly, most flights close their check in counters 1hr or 1hr 30 minutes before departure. This is to give airline, immigration and security officials to clear checked in passengers including boarding them. On peak time at Entebbe airport- Between 12:00noon to 17:00hrs, five major flights take off from ebb airport, Emirates, Uganda Airlines, Qatar, KQ, Ethiopia, among others. Both departures and arrivals are busy and this clogs all activities at airport. Late comers always miss flights and become angry and frustrated at airport officials especially airlines and security staff for no reason. When it comes to Christmas time, the trouble doubles, to avoid missing the flight together with necessary costs, arrival at airport at least three hours before departure time. Before you depart home ensure you have your travel documents-passport of national ID for regional destination minus TZ, Yellow fever card, if possible google your destination country travel requirements to avoid stories at airport.

Home and work safety and security.

Those that didn’t reap in the last 11 months are getting ready to harvest from us so that they can as well merry make between 25th-31st Dec 2023. They can only harvest from our pockets, bank accounts, vandalize our cars, break into our houses, shops, and warehouses etc, to have what to sell or eat. This is very possible to happen but also very possible to stop or minimize.

Improve security light at home and at work. Criminals don’t relate with light. Darkness harbors criminals and facilitate their both movement and activities. Hire a private security guard to take care of your house office or factory when you not there. The cost is manageable compared to the cost of replacing what has been stolen, damaged or vandalized. Install security systems that are alive and can be monitored remotely. CCTV, intruder alarms, these security systems communicate with you on real time and in case of any intrusion and you can ask for police or private security intervention. These systems also scare away the would be criminals-scare craws. Keep at least one or two people at home. This is critical for township dwellers. Criminals also know when to attack. They do their reconnaissance well and by the time you back, you find a shell house. Relate well with your neighbors. Our neighbors are our un-commissioned security guards. They can effectively monitor the environment and even report effectively even when they are not on our payroll. The opposite is true when you not in good terms. Estate private security. Some organized estates in Kampala have contracted services of private security to improve on their security notwithstanding the availability of similar services offered by Uganda Police and sister security agencies. Offices, switch off electrical equipment’s not in use like ACs, computers and others during long Christmas break. These equipment’s are always sources of electric fires because they overheat and hence causing fires. An office custodian should be on site all time to attend to emergencies especially giving access to responders like plumbers, electricians, AC experts.

Finally, the ultimate safety and security measure is to seek the expertise of a professional. Ugandans want to try it first then on heavy failure and loses, seek a professional assistance. Like the way you walk to Doctors room, lawyers offices, accountants space, its same way you should to safety and security expert. The consequences of unsafe and un-secure practices are detrimental. The effects of unsafe and unsecure acts are so costly that sometimes lives are lost. If you want me and you to catch up next year, follow these tips above.

Samson Tinka

Safety and Security expert.

tindsam@yahoo.com