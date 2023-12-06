President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has today passed out 45 Air Force Defence trainees at Kalangalo Marine Training School in Kasanje sub county, Wakiso District.

In his address, Gen. Museveni congratulated the Air Force Defence officers for successfully completing their training.

“I want to thank the trainees who have just completed their course. I witnessed their incredible demonstrations, congratulations,” he said.

On the other hand, the President had a stopover in Kasanje and interacted with the locals. He promised them that the government will construct the Kasanje main road.

“I greet you all good people of Kasanje, I want to assure you that this road will be worked on. I am going to talk to the Ministry of Works to come here and do the necessary preparations,” he assured the locals.

On another stopover in Nakawuka village, President Museveni informed the locals: “I am sorry about this sorry state of your road, I am personally going to talk to your Member of Parliament and ensure that this problem is solved.”

Present at the pass out ceremony were, the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso, among others.