The controversial Anti- homosexuality law statements made by the leader of National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine during his recent interview with BBC have sparked considerable concern and debate.

Amidst this discourse, the Justice Forum (JEEMA) has stepped forward, issuing a statement and a call for clarification and reconsideration of these controversial comments. JEEMA, whose President Asuman Basalirwa is the one who drafted the new Anti-Homosexuality Act has emphasized the significance of addressing sensitive topics like LGBTQ+ with tact and understanding within the public sphere.

In a letter dated 4th December 2023 obtained by this website and addressed to both Bobi Wine and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, JEEMA, through their Secretary-General Kateregga Mohamed, conveyed profound concern and disappointment regarding Bobi Wine’s accusations directed at his colleagues and opposition members of parliament in the opposition.

Kateregga pointed out Bobi Wine’s recent remarks on the BBC, particularly regarding the Anti-Homosexuality Act. During the interview, Bobi Wine implied that the law was instigated by President Museveni specifically to target him as an opposition leader. Kateregga went further to accuse Bobi Wine of insinuating that his colleagues were collaborating with President Museveni.

“You are aware the Anti-Homosexuality was brought by Hon Asuman Basalirwa, the President of the Justice Forum and it was in line with what we believe in as Jeema. This law was overwhelmingly supported by the whole house, including NUP MPs: who risked their lives to protect our cultural and religious values. Your response, in which you accused these dedicated individuals of betrayal, has deeply troubled members who are seeking to see a change of leadership in our country,” Kateregga said.

He further cautioned Bobi Wine to express his stance on homosexuality independently without politicizing the issue or resorting to blackmail against his comrades in the struggle. Kateregga urged Bobi Wine to retract his statements that accused fellow members of collaboration, emphasizing the need for a more unified approach in addressing sensitive social issues.

“Mr Sentamu, you have the right to support homosexuality, without demonising your fellow leaders who have treated you with respect since they came to know you. We call upon you to retract your accusations and demonstrate your commitment to fostering a culture of respect and cooperation with fellow leaders,” said Kateregga.