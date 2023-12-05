In His executive execution of sanctions against Ugandan officials, dated Monday 4th December 2023, American Secretary of state Antony Blinken, states with affirmation, that they disenfranchise the rights of Journalists in Uganda !

Preponderance; From the cenacle of intrusive advancement, 100 Journalists in the United States led by Julian Assange, ( now in forced exile) are being subdued to the sedition Act of the United States, in contrast to a nation like Uganda, where freedom of press is well exercised by all, with very minimal censorship therein.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, claims with moral cogency , that the sanctioned Government officials in Uganda, are suppressing the rights of Non government organisations in the country !

Preponderance; It’s well known by all and sundry, that the fifth Amendment of the United States constitution, premised on article seven as espoused by the American deep state,cannot permit NGOs in the United States, whose agenda is to insinuate the overthrow of the United States government. Suffice that to say, the government of Uganda permits the institutional operation of all NGOs, with the exception of a few, whose intent is to cause political insurrection and societal delusion.

Secretary of state Antony Blinken testifies with incursion, that the sanctioned Government officials in Uganda , are vehemently denying the LGBTQI rights, in propelling freedom of expression

Preponderance; We are conscious beyond prevarication, that 13 states in the United States, led by Florida, Ohio and Louisiana, are strongly opposed to homosexuality , beastiality and Lesbianism.

That well synchronized, the Anti LGBTQ law in Uganda, is the best gift to the world , from a nexus of moral renaissance, for generations yet to come …..

