Kisoro: In a landmark move to preserve the vanishing cultural tapestry of the Batwa people, authorities in Kisoro district, alongside conservationists, have launched the Bwindi Batwa Forest Experience Initiative. This first-of-its-kind project not only celebrates the Batwa’s rich heritage but also empowers them with a sustainable livelihood, a gap often missing in government resettlement efforts.

Dr. Medard Twinamatsiko Katoonera, the project leader and a lecturer at Mbarara University, emphasizes the initiative’s dual purpose: “This is about more than just showcasing their culture; it’s about giving the Batwa a voice, a platform, and a means to thrive.”

Nestled within the broader “University as a Facilitator for Community-Based Solutions to Demographic Challenges in South Western Uganda” project, this initiative empowers the Batwa to share their unique customs and traditions with the world. Designated areas along the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park boundaries become their stage, allowing them to weave their stories into the very fabric of the tourist experience.

Nelson Guma, the Chief Warden for Bwindi-Mgahinga Conservation Area, sees this as a win-win: “The Batwa’s knowledge of the forest is unparalleled. This initiative enhances the park’s trails, offering visitors an unforgettable glimpse into the Batwa’s world, while simultaneously integrating them back into their ancestral lands in a meaningful way.”

The Batwa, a semi-nomadic pygmy tribe, have called the Echuya, Bwindi, and Mgahinga forests home for centuries, living in harmony with nature and thriving on its bounty. However, in 1992, government conservation efforts forcibly displaced them from their ancestral lands, leaving them adrift without proper resettlement or support.

Abel Bizimana, the LCV chairperson for Kisoro, believes this initiative marks a turning point: “This is about righting a wrong. The Batwa are an integral part of our community, and their voices deserve to be heard. This project is not just about tourism; it’s about reconciliation, respect, and paving the way for a future where the Batwa can flourish.”