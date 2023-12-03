Renowned opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye has strongly criticized the government’s recent report on missing individuals, calling it out as deeply flawed and contentious.

In his scathing remarks, Dr Besigye highlighted concerns regarding the credibility of the investigative process, pointing the finger at the accused government at the same time investigating itself. This indictment comes as a glaring red flag for impartiality, casting doubts on the objectivity and integrity of the report.

Speaking during an interview with YouTube Channel Alternative Digitalk on Saturday, Dr Besigye emphasized the absurdity of the accused also assuming roles as investigators, stating that such a conflict of interest inherently undermines the transparency and trustworthiness of any findings presented.

The report, meant to shed light on cases of missing persons, has faced severe scepticism and pushback from various quarters, with Dr Besigye’s vocal condemnation adding further weight to the controversy surrounding its authenticity.

“Because of the status quo of our institutions, it simply means that we are forging a dead horse! All report is ridiculous from the beginning because the accused is the investigator, the court and the judge, so it does not make any sense. Secondly, the report is an indictment to the person who put a signature on it that is Mr Otafiire,” he said.

He went ahead and noted that as of now, the government can no longer be relied on to do anything positive even the exercise of producing the report on the missing people was an exercise in futility.

“The government is the problem, this is why the report itself says when government people went to talk to families of the missing people, they refused to talk but when they disguised as NGOs they talked to them. What does that mean? That’s an indictment of the government of Uganda. This means that the people of Uganda are now terrified of their own government. How can the Military, Police be the investigators of their crimes?” he asked.

Dr Besigye noted that for Uganda to have independent bodies that investigate such crimes is when President Museveni whom he described as a king is no longer in power. “The settlement of all these cases of missing people and other aspects of human rights abuses must be post Museveni. All our focus of now bust be on ending the rule of impunity. There will never be justice for the missing people or those tortured while those who committed them are still in the government!”

Besigye’s critical stance underscores a growing sentiment among the populace, echoing concerns about the impartiality and independence of investigations into the missing persons’ cases. The intersection of accused individuals conducting inquiries into their own alleged actions raises questions about accountability and chips away at the foundation of trust crucial for a credible investigative process. As debates intensify, the public demands accountability and an impartial inquiry to address the unsettling issue of missing persons without biases or conflicts of interest.