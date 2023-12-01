In a dynamic move aimed at empowering the younger generation and amplifying their voices, the head of the Kyambogo-based Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC), Hajjat Namyalo Hadijah recently launched the ‘Bazzukulu’ newspaper.

This strategic initiative marks a pivotal moment in the party’s commitment to fostering youth engagement and providing a platform for their perspectives to be heard.

While launching the paper at BaBa TV on Wednesday, Furthermore, Namyalo extended gratitude to Jinja Municipality West Moses Grace Balyeku (owner of BaBa TV) for his significant role in bolstering youth employment, acknowledging the television network’s efforts in creating opportunities for the burgeoning workforce.

According to Namyalo, the inauguration of the ‘Bazzukulu’ newspaper stands as a testament to ONC’s dedication to nurturing a proactive and informed youth populace. Through this innovative publication, Namyalo aims to offer a conduit for young voices to express their opinions, showcase their talents, and address pertinent issues affecting their communities to the fulfilment of the manifesto of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“With a blend of insightful articles, thought-provoking editorials, and diverse content, the Bazzukulu newspaper aspires to serve as a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and empowerment, encouraging proactive involvement and civic participation among the youth demographic and all our activities as ONC. We have been spending a lot of money on mainstream publications but now we have our paper, this will reduce on amount we have been spending. This paper is set to be the centre of developmental ideas from the Bazukulu all over the Nation,” she said.

Namyalo also commended Balyeku’s BaBa TV for underscoring the pivotal role media platforms play in creating employment opportunities for young individuals. The leader lauded the network’s proactive stance in providing a platform for youth-driven content and employment avenues, acknowledging the vital impact such initiatives have in harnessing the creative potential of the younger workforce and bolstering their economic participation. This collaborative effort between the ‘Bazzukulu’ newspaper and BaBa TV reflects a synergistic approach toward empowering the youth, fostering a conducive environment for innovation, and nurturing a generation poised for socio-economic growth and meaningful contribution to society.

In another resounding call to action, Namyalo vehemently cautioned the younger generation against the insidious ploys of self-serving politicians. Emphasizing the peril of being manipulated and discarded, Namyalo’s stark warning serves as a rallying cry for youth empowerment and vigilance against exploitation in the political sphere.

“I caution the younger generation to resist being used. Life is incredibly precious, and no amount of money can purchase it. Therefore, do not be swayed by the meagre funds politicians offer you to exploit your influence. As we enter a political season, it’s crucial to remain extremely vigilant. Numerous self-serving politicians will attempt to manipulate you. I can assure you they will exploit your efforts and discard you thereafter. However, as part of ONC, we pledge to provide whatever support we can to help you break free from the shackles of poverty,” she emphasized.

Her cautionary words come at a crucial juncture, as political landscapes across the globe continue to witness the rise of charismatic figures leveraging the energy and enthusiasm of impressionable youth for personal gain.

With an ardent desire to shield the upcoming generation from becoming mere tools in the hands of exploitative politicians, Namyalo’s advocacy embodies a call for informed and conscientious participation in the democratic process, fostering a generation of discerning and empowered individuals capable of shaping their destiny.