In a move that aligns with the government’s initiative to phase out 22 Primary Teachers’ Colleges nationwide, Kabale University has officially taken over the reins at Rukungiri Primary Teacher’s College (PTC). The formal handover ceremony took place at the college premises in Nyakeina parish of Buyanja sub-county, marking a new era of educational transformation in the region.

The transition was approved by the Ministry of Education and Sports on August 6, 2023, paving the way for RPTC to become a branch of Kabale University. Canon Sabiti Wilson Mahirane, Chairperson of the Board of Governors for Rukungiri Teachers College, expressed optimism that this integration would revolutionize education in the area.

Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese and the foundational body of the college, hailed the collaboration as a catalyst for educational excellence and innovation. He urged Kabale University to uphold the values of the former PTC, emphasizing its rich history and contributions to the region’s educational landscape.

Geoffrey Kyomukama, the Rukungiri District LCV Chairperson, seized the opportunity to address the misconception that success in education is solely attainable through institutions in Kampala. He encouraged parents to embrace local tertiary institutions, recognizing their immense potential to nurture future leaders.

Professor Joy Constance Kwesiga, the Vice-Chancellor of Kabale University, assured the community that accreditation from the National Council for Higher Education is in the pipeline, and lectures will commence as soon as the formal process is complete.