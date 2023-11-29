The Commander of the 3rd Division, Maj. Gen. Don Nabasa has commended the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) of Teso for their collaborative efforts in ensuring that criminality reduces in the sub region.

“Well and large criminality is now down. You were the most affected region but now do you still receive those attacks from cattle rustlers? They are no longer there,” Maj. Gen. Nabasa said.

The 3rd Division Commander made the remarks yesterday during the ongoing 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCCs, their deputies, RISO and DISOs from the Teso Sub-region. The workshop is being held at Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale.

Gen. Nabasa explained that as security forces with the help of the commissioners, they have made it hard for the armed warriors from Karamoja to commit crimes in the subregion and neighbouring areas like Teso.

“The security situation in the entire region is relatively calm. I know that you (Teso) have been the most affected community because you are a non-raiding community but you have been receiving attacks helplessly because for you, you are not armed,” he said.

“But today the game is changing, criminality is reducing, No more raids and rustling, what is still persisting is what we call theft. We have made it very costly for that person with your efforts as Commissioners because you are the head of security in your respective districts. I salute you for the wonderful job you have done to ensure that criminality reduces,” he added.

On the security situation in Karamoja, Gen. Nabasa said through operation “Usalama kwa wote”, the army has been able to drastically reduce inter-community thefts although the sub-region still receives some few cases.

“We have also been able to conduct peaceful and forceful disarmaments. You know that the President gave amnesty to the armed warriors to return their weapons. The program is going on well. 80 percent of the disarmament process has been voluntary. The effort is yielding very positive results,” he added.

“We continue with peace dialogues in all districts of Karamoja and as we implement the Presidential guidance, we have also been reaching out to the trouble causers/karachunas and they are helping out us to reach out to their colleagues to handover the guns.”

Gen. Nabasa added that ever since he assumed Command of the 3rd Division, they have so far arrested 1206 warriors, prosecuted 190 and unfortunately, 100 of them have been put out of action. He stressed that those who were put out of action failed to accept that it is wrong to kill others, especially using firearms.

“We don’t only target the warriors to end livestock theft, we also deal with facilitators/collaborators like leaders and some of our security operators.Now to buy stolen cows even traders have to be very careful. There are traders who are now serving 18 years in prison for taking part in the criminal act,” he expounded.

“We now have gazetted routes out of Karamoja. This has also helped us to reduce livestock theft. We also conduct cross border meetings with Turkana and West Pokot. The biggest challenge we are now having is at the cross border. We have a community that is being disarmed and across the border which is armed. We engage them in peaceful and kinetic engagements because Turkana keep attacking our people on this side.”

Gen. Nabasa further appealed to the participants to engage in the implementation of government programs to alleviate the sub region from poverty.

“If we address the issue of insecurity and we bring peace to our people, what next? As Commissioners and DISOs you have an additional task of monitoring the government programs. You should assess the impact on ground. You should also focus on implementation of government programs in order to liberate the communities from poverty,” the Commander noted.

” If you don’t support these communities, just know that you are doing a disservice for this country and the fountain of honour you represent in your respective districts. I don’t want to see relative peace, I want total peace with no thefts and no killing, that is my prayer,” he concluded.

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Daudi Migereko advised the participants to ensure peace and security in their areas of jurisdiction, explaining that this aspect is crucial in mobilisation.

“As the RDC you are the head of security in your area of jurisdiction and in your role, security is the most cardinal aspect in mobilisation. If people are enjoying peace and tranquillity, they will be able to listen to you,” he said.

“Make sure that your area is peaceful. You should encourage teamwork as head of security in your district if you want to achieve the aspect of security. You have a common destiny of serving the country, you need to sit down, listen to each other and share responsibility and guide each other genuinely. If there’s a security problem in your area, none of you will be spared.”

Hon. Migereko who currently serves as the Chairman of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) further cautioned commissioners that any mishandling of security in their area, communities are likely to lose lives and property.

“Read all security reports and discuss with your team.As RDCs, you must establish an infrastructure to support you in preserving peace and security.”

He also advised the commissioners to work towards reviving the LC1 councils in their areas since they are the backbone of security in villages.

“Don’t let those positions fall in the wrong hands. No Chairman worthy of his name will allow insecurity or land wrangles in his area. I appeal to you to pick interest in the forthcoming elections. If you get the wrong people, you are in big trouble. Focus on Cadre identification and development to help you get good leaders,” Hon. Migereko added.

“Peace and security is so critical, you remember Teso once had a problem of cattle rustling from Karamoja and NRM would lose massively due to this problem. The people were saying, the NRM had failed to protect them from rustling but when the problem was solved, we started seeing NRM candidates voted massively in Teso.”

Hon. Migereko also urged the commissioners to ensure economic empowerment in their areas. He said it is also another important aspect of Mobilisation.

“If people are being affected by poverty, I’m sure your mobilisation target will be affected. Today we have PDM, and other programs that can be used to deal with the plight of your people. We should empower our people economically, don’t wait for Kampala, you have enough power to do so because that is part of your duty.”

The Principal Human Resource Officer- Office of the President, Mr. Herbert B. Atuheire who presented a paper on terms and conditions in public service, urged the commissioners to always perform to the required standards, read relevant laws, regulations and guidelines in force if they are to serve well.

“You should get well along with your colleagues and senior officers/mentors and consult widely,” he said.

The workshop was also attended by the head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe, among other officials from the Office of the President.