The Secretary In the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has appealed to the Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs), RISO and DISOs from the Teso Sub-region to work closely with the mass population to responsibly monitor service delivery in the implementation of government programs and projects in their areas of jurisdiction.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that all the regions of Uganda are wholesomely provided with socio-economic amenities for national transformation.

Hajji Kakande made the remarks today in a statement read by the head of RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe during the opening of the three-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCCs, their deputies, RISO and DISOs from the Teso sub region. The workshop is being held at Wash & Wills Hotel in Mbale.

“This is also embedded in the government’s resolve to ‘Leave No One Behind’, a commitment made by the United Nations (UN) Member States to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities and end discrimination. This, therefore, calls for a concerted effort among the RDCs and DISOs to cordially and collaboratively monitor government investments in health, education, economic opportunity and governance to guarantee that the government services are positively impacting the communities for national development,” he said.

Hajji Kakande however explained that this can only be achieved with a clear vision, good leadership and harmonised actions of the government, development partners, beneficiary communities and the private sector.

” Therefore, as leaders in this region, it is imperative that you inspire trust by being credible in character and competence. I thus urge you to stick to the four core NRM principles of the leadership of democracy, patriotism, Pan-Africanism and socio-economic transformation as you go about your day-to-day work.”

The Secretary further implored the commissioners and DISOs to sensitise the communities on government programs and projects.

“These should also be popularised to intentionally reflect what the NRM government has done specifically in the current Manifesto period of 2021-2026,” he said.

“The government has also developed and implemented many anti-poverty programs to improve the incomes of the poorest and consequently improve their living standards, with the newest initiative being the Parish Development Model (PDM) which currently focuses on financial inclusion. I believe that all your districts have received the PDM funds. I urge you to act as super agents in the implementation of this program as well as the other government initiatives.”

He further urged the participants to work harmoniously to ensure that the PDM funds reach their intended beneficiaries in all the parishes and that any notice of corruption or sabotage is duly reported so that the culprits are dealt with accordingly.

On the issue of insecurity, Hajji Kakande noted that Uganda still faces some remnants of the challenge like cattle rustling and organised crime, which undermines the government’s unrelenting efforts towards a peaceful and stable country.

“I remind you that security is one of the pillars required for long term investment and sustainability of existing ventures for socio-economic transformation. Ladies and gentlemen, your critical role on the District Security Committees cannot be underestimated. Let us purposely meet as often as possible to assess and provide a day-to-day situational report on the security status within the Teso region,” he asserted.

“Allow me to also bring to your attention to issues relating to Climate change that should be treated seriously. Over exploitation of natural resources had increasingly led to environmental degradation and reduced ecosystem services and disasters. Reduced ecosystem services, in turn, have contributed to poverty. As we strive to address social equity and economic development in the years to come, our awareness and ability to improve the state of the environment and secure environmental sustainability will shape our future.”

On her part, Maj. Asiimwe said these regional capacity workshops are critical since they help to equip the participants with more appropriate skills and tools to enhance their operations in their areas of jurisdiction.

She added that the workshops also help the commissioners to share with their supervisors the challenges affecting their operations in the field.

Maj. Asiimwe further noted that the workshops are intended to remind the commissioners, RISOs, DISOs and the foot soldiers to monitor service delivery, mobilisation of the masses, contribute to peace and security and to enable the wananchi to engage in wealth creation.

“The workshops help to promote effective representation of the Central Government and H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda. They also refocus the participants to critical and prioritised government programs and projects where they should lead to achieve set objectives and ultimate goals, “said Maj. Asiimwe, who is also the focal point person for PDM and Emyooga programs.

The Chancellor/ Secretary Presidential Awards Committee, Hajjat Zaminah Malole informed the participants that world over, titles of Honour are conferred in respect of recognizing people who have made meritorious contributions to the national interests of a country, peace, security, cultural other significant public or private endeavours.

“The government of Uganda, through the Chancery/Presidential Awards Committee under the Office of the President has a system of recognizing and rewarding outstanding acts and achievements of its citizens and well wishers,” Hajjat Malole said.

She added that the Committee advises the President in respect of persons upon whom titles of honour may be conferred in respect to the President’s performance of his functions under the National Honours and Awards Act 2001.

“The Chancery Department has the Permanent custodianship and is the sole administrator of the National Honours and Awards. The Chancery from time to time receives nominations from various MDAs and individuals with a write up giving reasons to justify the proposed person deserving the honour,”she explained.

Hajjat Malole also disclosed that commissioners are supposed to recognize outstanding, meaningful and significant contributions to National development worthy according honours by H.E the President; using the nomination forms to recommend and nominate persons deserving recognition and honour and to be ambassadors of excellence and honour through exemplary leadership.

“The RDC should sensitise the public on the importance of National Honours and Awards criteria of identification of deserving Ugandans to be honoured by H.E the President.”

The workshop was also attended by Officials from the Office of the President.