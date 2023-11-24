President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today morning arrived in Tanzania to join his counterparts at the 23rd Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.

The summit is slated for today Friday 24th November 2023 in Arusha-Tanzania.

At Kilimanjaro International Airport, H.E Museveni was welcomed by Hon. Hussein Mohamed Bashe, the Minister of Agriculture of Tanzania, among other officials.

On the Ugandan side, he was welcomed by, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Minister of State for Defence, Ambassador Anne Katusiime, Uganda’s Defence Advisor to Tanzania, Brig Gen. Ronald Solomon Bigirwa, Brig. Gen. Richard Karemire and Ambassador Col. (Rtd). Fred Mwesigye, who is Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Comoros, Madagascar, and also Uganda’s Permanent Representative to EAC and COMESA.

The Arusha summit that will run under the theme; “Accelerating Economic Recovery through Climate Action and enhancing Food Security for Improved Livelihoods”, will see President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan assume the chairmanship of the summit from Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye.