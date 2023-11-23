In an effervescent realm of technological evolution and entrepreneurial fervour, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance under the guidance of Permanent Secretary Aminah Zawedde stands as a staunch advocate for fostering innovation and propelling the aspirations of budding startups in the country.

While giving her speech on the first day of Uganda Innovation Week at the National ICT Innovation Hub on Wednesday, PS Zaweedde noted that embracing the transformative power of innovation is key to empowering the entire ecosystem.

She noted that through strategic initiatives and collaborative endeavours, the Ministry of ICT stands poised to bolster these innovative endeavours, providing a nurturing environment and essential resources crucial for their success. Her pledge signifies a pivotal moment, showcasing the government’s dedication to cultivating an ecosystem ripe for innovation, where startups can thrive and contribute significantly to the nation’s progress.

“We have not forgotten about the innovators but we have so many things planned for you and we are here to give you the leadership and an environment that is able to sector to thrive however we all have a part to play to ensure that the uptake of services is upheld,” she said.

She added; “As a government, we are to make sure that prices of digital enhancement tools such as laptops, and smartphones are reduced including the price of the internet. However, as the government supports you, also make sure that your products are top-notch and are able to compete in the international market. Good quality products. A good relationship is one where partners trust each other, so if the government has trusted you to buy your products please don’t disappoint us that is why we have events like this to showcase and learn new skills.”

This proactive stance not only solidifies the government’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship but also signals a pivotal shift in the narrative, emphasizing the value and potential of these fledgling ventures. By harnessing the synergy between governmental support and entrepreneurial zeal, PS Aminah Zaweedde’s pledge heralds a new era where innovation reigns supreme and startups find a supportive and enabling environment to turn their visions into impactful realities.

“Uganda has long been a hub of diverse talents and ideas, we also pose the fact that we are educated and we are hospitable people, therefore, we must be able to adapt because Uganda is a platform to showcase technology and digital transformation and in the race of fostering opportunities globally, the ministry of ICT is committed to ensuring that such opportunities are fully utilized,” she said.

Zawedde’s remarks echoed Richard Zulu’s appeal to the government to reconsider the way it supports startups, as many of them are now moving to Kenya due to the poor government system that fails to provide adequate support.

In his speech, Zulu, the leader of Start-up Uganda, mentioned that Uganda has very few venture capitalists. However, in 2022, Uganda was among the top destinations in Africa for venture capital investments.

“As a country, we still have a lot of work to do in order to become an attractive destination for venture capital deals. We are beginning to see that as start-ups grow, many of them are choosing to locate their headquarters outside of Uganda. This is due to the favourable working environment and proximity to capital generation. These are serious challenges that require a systemic approach, and it’s not just a matter of fixing our logs. Both the private and public sectors need to address these issues.”

Meanwhile, as the government pledges support to start-up innovations, access to funding by innovators is still a great challenge because establishing funding mechanisms such as grants, venture capital, and angel investors tailored for startups is still a challenge to the government.

Also, the growth of startup incubators, accelerators, and co-working spaces are limited yet these spaces provide mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities which are crucial for startups to thrive.