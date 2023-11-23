The African Management Institute, in collaboration with with Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and the Mastercard Foundation, has introduced a groundbreaking entrepreneurship training program tailored for 200 Business Development Service (BDS) providers.

This initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs with vital skills, fostering growth and innovation within the country’s entrepreneurial landscape to increase their capacity to serve Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. (MSMEs)

According to PSFU, in the dynamic landscape of Uganda’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, the vitality of business development cannot be overstated. The evolution of startups and small businesses greatly relies on strategic planning, innovative approaches, and a robust support system.

Therefore, in response to this need, the implementation of specialized Business Development Support Training emerges as a beacon, poised to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners alike. This initiative aims to fortify the entrepreneurial spirit, foster growth, and cultivate sustainable ventures within Uganda’s business realm.

In a joint communique penned down by the three partners, they all stated that one of the transformative interventions in this project is addressing the challenges of poor quality of Business Development Services (BDS) and the high price demanded for those services by promoting the development of quality standards for BDS, their adoption by providers as well as training the providers to address their current challenges.

To support the development of these standards, the African Management Institute (AMI) is to provide practical and accessible learning and development solutions to African businesses and professionals working. The standards were also set last week with the technical working group which is composed of key industry experts, key Government officials and representatives from the entrepreneurship support organisations. The two standards were developed and submitted to the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) for approval and gazette.

In efforts to implement the developed standards, the three collaborating entities officially launched a sensitization campaign and recruitment for the training on September 4th, 2023. In this first phase of the campaign; organizations, entrepreneurs, and business professionals were equipped with information on Uganda’s newly formulated business development support standards, along with tools, mentorship, and resources essential for fostering sustainable business growth.

In addition, through a combination of mentorship, workshops, and strategic resources, participants have the opportunity to: Gain insights on business development standards. Acquire practical strategies to navigate business challenges and seize opportunities. Establish meaningful connections within the business community and Access a suite of resources, including training and practical online tools.

At its core, the said training endeavour seeks to bridge the gap between aspiration and achievement for Ugandan entrepreneurs. Through comprehensive modules spanning market analysis, financial management, marketing strategies, and operational scalability, participants are poised to gain invaluable insights and practical skills.

By addressing critical challenges faced by emerging enterprises, this program will not only nurture individual aspirations but will also contribute to the overall economic resilience and vitality of Uganda’s entrepreneurial landscape. With a tailored curriculum designed to empower and equip, the training also aims to catalyze innovation and unlock the full potential of businesses, thereby fostering a thriving ecosystem primed for success.

Meanwhile, interested participants can log in to https://www.psfuganda.org/psfuopportunities/bds-program.html and learn more about the business development standards.