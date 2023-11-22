By Richard Onapatum

Katakwi District in Teso has registered a surge in the HIV/AIDs prevalence rate among the young population.

The high HIV/AIDS prevalence rate among adolescents is coupled with low levels of viral load suppression among HIV-infected young persons.

The Katakwi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Icumar Simon Omeke in an interview revealed that the high infection rate amongst the youth is due to early and unprotected sex, alcoholism and smoking opium.

He also adds that idleness among the youth in the fast rising trading centres has also accelerated HIV/AIDS infections.

“In the villages of Magoro, ollilim, ising infact the whole district has got a lot of infections registered from the youth” said Dr Icumar

He adds that the youth lack self discipline and respect, making them prone to infections.

“Most of the youth in Katakwi go into sex in an early age and majority have no idea how to use a condom” said Dr Icumar

The latest preliminary statistics indicate that there is an increase in HIV/AIDS prevalence amongst the young population in Teso compared to the previous statistic done five years ago which was indicating 3.7 percent.

“This young men and women don’t care for themselves anymore, it’s all about who cares, they fear pregnancy more than HIV”, said Dr Icumar.

He appealed to the youth to always use a condom, to avoid contracting HIV/AIDS

“when you’re going to have it be armed with a condom, we need to take care of our lives by preventing our bodies from contracting diseases” said Dr Icumar

This he said calls for the need for earlier prevention and testing interventions among at-risk adolescents, particularly girls and young women.

“As we talked now, HIV is still the biggest threat in the District. The 4.5 percent prevalence means that in every 20 individuals, at least one person is living with it,” Dr Icumar said.

Unfortunately, he said, with HIV/AIDS when one acquires it, he or she stays with it for life with the potential of spreading it to other people.

“Someone continuous to spread for as long as he or she is still sexually active, which exposes others at risk,” he said.

