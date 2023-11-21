Water and sanitation are essential for life and health, but they are also essential for dignity, empowerment, and prosperity.

Water and sanitation are also human rights, fundamental to every child and adult.

However, in Uganda, poor sanitation and hygiene, as well as unequal access to safe drinking water, make thousands of children very sick and at risk of death.

In most cases, children get the disease by drinking unsafe water, especially at school.

According to UNICEF, 33 percent of children do not have access to safe water.

Against that background, the Rotary Club of Makerere Rainbow has donated a 600-litre smart tank to Kalerwe Parents School, to enable learners have access to safe and clean drinking water while at school.

Handing over the smart water tank to the school, the president of the Rotary Club of Makerere Rainbow, Associate Professor Consolata Kabonesa over the weekend, said the club maintains programmes for the provision of safe and clean drinking water to communities, including needy schools.

Earlier, the Club supported the school with a water tank for safe water collection, harvesting, and storage as well as reducing water run-offs and flooding in the area.

“Under the water and sanitation programme, we decided to help this school with the water tanks such that our children can have access to safe, clean, and drinking water. As rotarians, health is one of the big concerns and that is why we are here,” she said.

Receiving the tank on behalf of the school, Rehema Nakihimba, the headteacher of Kalerwe Parents School, said the school used to grapple with the problem of accessing safe and clean water but the help from the rotary club has enabled them to overcome this challenge.

“We thank the Rotary Club of Makerere Rainbow for this donation to ensure that our children are safe while at school,” she said.

On the same occasion, Associate Professor Kabonesa handed over school fees to the best learners who participated in the easy writing competition about environment, education, and literacy.

She applauded the teachers for supporting and discovering the learners’ hidden talent, especially in Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) where the children exhibited good performances about fighting HIV/AIDS, gender equality, Health, and education among others.