By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

A group of Uganda based Exporters of high value foodstuffs, art and crafts, jewelry, high fashion and other products from Uganda is teaming up with some of the leading artisans in the country that produce world class crafts and artifacts to hold 3 open Christmas markets.

These are meant to give opportunities to buyers locally to partake of some of their wonderful high quality products this Christmas season.

The group includes 50 vendors who sell non food domestic items ranging from Christmas decorations, jewelry plus crafts and 20 food vendors all brought together under the Southside market.

The Southside market was started back in 2020 by Meg Jaquay and a group of other sellers with an aim of selling products to the expatriate community in Kampala mainly from the USA and Europe plus an elite group of Ugandans who really appreciate quality in the products they buy.

When and where will the markets take place?

The Southside Christmas pop up markets will take place at the Dancing Cup restaurant and café which is located on Luthuli Avenue in Bugolobi on the 2nd and 9th of December.

The other Christmas pop up market will take place in the beautiful suburbs of Entebbe at Muti Garden Café which is located on plot 12 Queen’s road Entebbe.

“The beauty with our markets is given they are set up at restaurants and cafes is people can enjoy brunch or lunch as part of their shopping experience, shop their groceries for the week and also have their Christmas shopping done in one place with their families and children too having some time to indulge and connect” says Meg Jaquay.

Over 20 different product categories will be on sale during this year’s edition of the Southside Christmas pop up markets. These include Christmas decorations with living Christmas trees as one of the planned products on sale, home décor, hair and body products, jewelry, upcycled items fashion and more.

In the farmers market which includes the food category, shoppers will have various high quality meats, bakery, live plants, salsa, fruits and vegetables to mention but a few.

With the holiday season taking shape, special items like Turkeys for the American thanksgiving will be on sale, for Christmas we do peppermint bark and Christmas fruit cake made with tropical fruit and banana wine.

You will also get lots of good Christmas flowers which include Christmas wreaths and hanging flowers to add some good décor to your celebrations this year.

Who will be selling at the Pop markets?

According to Meg Jaquay who is the Founder of Southside market and the lead organiser of the Southside Pop up markets, the sellers are a mix of small businesses, global brands and NGOs mainly supporting women’s groups to better their livelihoods.

Some of the sellers this time round include Qwelting from Gulu that makes body throw ons, Compassionate Women initiative from Jinja, Seeds and Stories from Fortportal which makes products from Natural banana fibre and supports the circular economy by ensuring all waste is used to make other products and Sewing projects which helps women who have been victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking start a new life as skills artisans.

Some more established brands like Akola jewelry which sells it’s products in the USA but started here in Jinja Uganda and Arise Kollections formerly Sseko which is also selling it’s products on the American market will be present at the Southside Christmas pop up markets this time round.

What makes Southside market different?

Since the group got together back in 2020 they hold a farmers market every Saturday at Dancing cup restaurant and café in Bugolobi and they have done it consistently since then apart from the lockdowns when they had to sell the products entirely online.

This consistency and ensuring they sell only quality products to Ugandans, those visiting the country and the Expatriate community is part of what makes the difference for them.

With a mission clearly laid out to cross sell what Uganda is capable of producing and showing it off to audiences both locally and abroad, the bar was set high for members and sellers from the onset.

“ We set out to build a brand ‘Southside market’s with emphasis on quality and consistency which we consider to be the best way to attract and retain good customers both locally and outside Uganda besides getting a lot of referral business as well” Meg says.

This has also been carried into our recruitment of new sellers into the group as we have their products tested, appraised and checked thoroughly to ensure they meet the required quality when you apply.

In relation to the above Meg says they have encouraged the sellers in the market to put together gift sets of products that work together especially for the Christmas market sales in order to give customers more value in a single package than would be any other ordinary seller.

The sellers have also been consistently reminded to ensure the aesthetics and visual appeal of their products is top notch and this starts from the process of product making and finishing for the artisans especially then the packaging too as this makes people eagerly want to buy at first sight and also make referrals Meg added.

Santa Claus to be part of the markets

And to ensure the children have a great time too, Santa Claus is slated to show up for the Southside Christmas pop up markets and will have a fun filled day taking photos with the little ones besides giving them lots of candy and other goodies.

“There is going to be a surprise by Santa for a little girl from Mityana who is coming to the market with her wish being to have her brother back home for Christmas. Santa will work his magic and the little girl’s brother who works outside the country will show up then be able to fulfill her wish of spending Christmas with him” says Meg Jaquay the Southside market Founder and CEO.

Having started in January 2020 just before Covid hit a few months later, Meg and her fellow entrepreneurs and sellers with in the Southside market set up a website www.southsidemarketug.com through which customers would be able to order products online and have them delivered which is still very active today.

And for the products ordered online one can pay using credit or debit card, cash upon delivery and mobile money as well not forgetting that one can also shop from the Southside farmers market that happens every Saturday from midmorning through the late afternoon for all quality, healthy and organic foods both local and imported.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133508