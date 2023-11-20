Vice President Jessica Rose Epel Alupo has urged stakeholders in the African aviation industry to prioritize trust, a foundational element crucial for the industry’s growth.

Alupo’s impassioned plea reverberated through the halls of the 55th Annual General Assembly of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) held at Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo on Monday where she underscored the pivotal role trust plays in fostering both development and the much-coveted intra-Africa connectivity within the aviation sector.

Her call to action resonates as a catalyst for transformative change in an industry ripe for expansion but mired in challenges.

Amidst the ambitious visions of African aviation’s future, Vice President Alupo’s emphasis on trust as a cornerstone factor marks a significant departure from traditional discussions centred solely on infrastructural advancements and policy reforms.

Her address recognized the intrinsic link between trust and the viability of intra-Africa connectivity, highlighting that trust is not merely an abstract concept but a tangible linchpin determining the success of partnerships, collaborations, and operational synergies among African nations.

Alupo acknowledged the need to surmount longstanding hurdles ranging from bureaucratic red tape to varying regulatory frameworks hindering the realization of an integrated and efficient intra-Africa aviation network.

“Air transport is a critical enabler, which Africa cannot do without because her rail and road infrastructure lack due coverage for interstate movement. As Africa pursues the goal of continental integration, it will be important to focus on growing Air transport for ease of intra-Africa connectivity. But all this cannot happen without building trust. Trust is a product of a spirit of equity, give and take and a commitment to common rules and values,” she said.

Alupo’s call for trust-building within the aviation sector extends beyond the realms of regulatory frameworks and operational logistics. It encompasses a broader vision of fostering collaborative partnerships among African nations, airlines, and industry stakeholders. Recognizing that mutual trust is the bedrock upon which enduring partnerships are built, the Vice President underscores the significance of cohesive alliances that transcend borders.

Her address underscores the transformative potential of such alliances, envisioning a future where trust fosters not only connectivity but also economic growth and cultural exchange across the African continent.

“I have been in West African countries, Zambia Congo Brazzaville but you have to go to Entebbe International Airport, then go to Addis Ababa, then return from Addis Abba and pass through Entebbe to go to those areas, so this is a great opportunity to solve such challenges of west time and enhance intra-Africa connectivity, like how other continents do,” she added

Alupo’s advocacy for trust-building initiatives underscores the imperative for a paradigm shift in the perception of African aviation on the global stage. By fostering trust within the industry, the Vice President champions a narrative of reliability, safety, and excellence, positioning African airlines as robust contributors to the global aviation ecosystem.

Her vision amplifies the continent’s potential to emerge as a key player in the global aviation landscape, driven by a foundation of trust that fortifies relationships, promotes investment, and enhances connectivity among African nations. Meanwhile, her impassioned plea resonates as a catalyst for a transformative journey towards a more integrated, prosperous, and interconnected African aviation sector.

“I would, therefore, like to conclude my remarks by encouraging you to be bold as you discuss the hurdles to the industry’s growth and to challenge us with new thinking around the issues holding us back,” said the Vice President.