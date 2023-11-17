A dispute has emerged between 40 intern doctors at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital and the hospital authorities concerning the newly inaugurated intern doctors’ hostel worth shs 7.8 billion.

Allegedly, the hospital administration intends to have two intern doctors share a room, aiming to occupy only twenty of the hostel’s 54 rooms. However, the interns argue that each doctor should have an individual room, citing the ample availability of rooms and asserting their ownership of the structure.

The intern doctors, deployed in Kabale three months ago, have been residing far from the hospital premises, impacting their ability to fulfill their duties effectively.

An anonymous intern doctor expressed frustration, emphasizing their adulthood and the impracticality of room-sharing: “These people are funny. We’re adults and can’t accept sharing rooms when ample rooms are available.”

The purpose of the remaining rooms, in case some were shared by intern doctors, remains unknown.

A meeting between hospital authorities and the intern doctors is scheduled for next week to address the disagreement.

Efforts to reach Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the hospital director, proved futile as he did not respond to numerous calls made by our reporter.

The hostel, completed a few days ago by Musuuza Building Contractors Limited, was handed over to the hospital authorities after months of delay, resolved only after Dr. Diana Atwiine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, intervened during her health services monitoring visit to the region.