A session held yesterday at the Kabale Regional Referral Hospital intern hostel hall witnessed a heated exchange between stakeholders and UMEME officials regarding the inconsistent power supply plaguing the area.

Chaired by the Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, the meeting involved prominent figures such as Engineer Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, Chairman of the Kigezi Tourism Cluster, and Nicholas Byengoma, proprietor of Arcadia Cottages in Bunyonyi. The stakeholders levied accusations against UMEME officials, asserting that the irregular power distribution was adversely impacting local businesses.

Batuma and Byengoma highlighted the repercussions of the unreliable power supply, pushing businesses to resort to generators, thereby incurring significant extra expenses due to increased fuel consumption. They emphasized the detrimental effect on the district’s economic progress, citing setbacks faced by numerous enterprises.

Dr. Gilbert Arinaitwe Maateka, Kabale District Health Officer, underscored the dire consequences of the power issues on health facilities. He revealed critical deficiencies such as the lack of fridges for blood storage and an oxygen shortage at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, rendering the oxygen plant non-operational.

Abel Ruganza, the Kabale District Police Commander explained that criminals become happy whenever power is off and use the chance to execute their evil plans. He also noted that power outages disrupt the functionality of toilets inside their cells making suspects resort to the bucket system for short and long calls.

Dr. Esther Rutaremwa, Medical Superintendent at Rugarama Hospital in Kabale Municipality, expressed grave concern over power outages affecting vital medical equipment, including the X-ray machine. Rutaremwa stressed the increased risks to patients, especially infants, citing the potential for irreversible brain damage and a surge in infant mortality rates.

In response to the stakeholders’ grievances, Paul Ssempira, UMEME’s head of Operations for western Uganda, attributed the erratic power supply to tree encroachments on power lines. He cited transient faults within the main power lines as causing 64 percent of power outages in Kabale.

However, stakeholders remained skeptical of UMEME’s explanation, highlighting concerns about the company’s customer care negligence. They proposed a meeting between UMEME and the Ministry of Energy to find a lasting solution to the district’s power woes.

Expressing worries about potential protests due to the erratic power supply, RDC Nyakauhuma warned of security challenges arising from investor dissatisfaction. He urged UMEME to address the issues promptly, emphasizing decisive action if the power problems persist.

The meeting concluded with a call for urgent action and a commitment to further engagements to resolve the ongoing power disruptions.