The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has ordered the Kampala Capital City Authority to fix all potholes on Kampala roads, not just in Munyonyo where visitors will pass for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference.

During the Wednesday plenary, the speaker criticized KCCA for prioritizing visitors over Ugandans who pay taxes for better services and roads.

Kampala, Uganda’s bustling capital, faces challenges in maintaining urban infrastructure. Pothole-riddled roads are a major concern for commuters and authorities.

In a bid to address this issue, the Kampala Capital City Authority has been tasked with the responsibility of fixing potholes across the city. However, the directives from Speaker Among emphasize the need for a comprehensive approach, urging the KCCA to extend its efforts beyond specific areas, such as Munyonyo.

This directive reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that the entire city’s road network receives the attention it requires for the benefit of all Kampala residents.

“I want to thank KCCA for their efforts in repairing the potholes in town. However, it seems that they are only focusing on the areas where visitors are likely to pass through. As residents of Kampala who often travel outside the city, we also encounter these potholes and would appreciate it if KCCA could repair them as well. We have given them funding to work on the entire city, not just the road leading to Munyonyo. The rainy season has made the potholes even worse, so it is crucial that they work on every road in the city,” she said.

Speaker Among’s call for a city-wide pothole repair initiative underscores the importance of equal access to quality infrastructure for all residents.

According to the Speaker, Munyonyo, like many other areas, may have its share of road-related challenges, but addressing the issue on a broader scale ensures a fair and inclusive distribution of resources. Neglecting certain neighbourhoods while prioritizing others could exacerbate existing disparities and hinder overall urban development. By urging the KCCA to adopt a holistic approach, Speaker Among is advocating for a more equitable and efficient solution to Kampala’s infrastructure woes.

Beyond the immediate benefits to residents, a city-wide pothole repair strategy aligns with the principles of effective urban planning and development. Roads are the lifelines of any city, facilitating transportation, commerce, and daily life.

Focusing solely on specific areas may provide temporary relief but risks neglecting interconnected networks that contribute to the city’s overall functionality. Speaker Among’s directive recognizes the interconnectedness of Kampala’s neighbourhoods and the importance of a well-maintained, comprehensive road system in fostering sustainable urban growth.

Meanwhile, As the KCCA undertakes the task of addressing potholes, the city administration must also consider the long-term implications of their actions. A comprehensive approach not only enhances the quality of life for residents but also contributes to the city’s image and attractiveness for investors and visitors.

Speaker Among’s directive serves as a reminder that infrastructure development should be approached with a forward-looking perspective, considering the broader impact on the city’s economic, social, and environmental landscape. In implementing widespread pothole repairs, Kampala has the opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity, efficiency, and the overall well-being of its diverse population.