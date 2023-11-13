Ten suspects accused of orchestrating a web of examination malpractices have descended upon the hallowed halls of the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), imploring for a resolution that skirts the bounds of justice.

Among these shadowy figures are the untouchables of education – headteachers from prestigious schools, the director of a sitting center in Kanyanya, a crafty invigilator, and a rogue scout, all wrapped in a cloak of anonymity as the investigation unfolds.

Annet Kamaali, the no-nonsense UNEB senior legal officer, dropped a bombshell, revealing that the suspects not only meddled with the security envelope cradling the sacred Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) papers but went as far as documenting their treachery, disseminating the damning evidence across the vast landscape of social media.

The established fortress of exam distribution, guarded by security officers and enshrined in protocols, crumbled in this case.

A mysterious school under investigation became the epicenter of malpractice as the scout, chief invigilator, and headteacher allegedly formed a sinister alliance, diverting the exams to the headteacher’s inner sanctum.

Within these walls, illicit photographs of the exam papers were captured, with whispers of a clandestine gathering involving headteachers and teachers from diverse schools, all partaking in the unauthorized spectacle.

Caught red-handed, these nefarious characters now find themselves behind bars, their phones laden with incriminating evidence awaiting a date with justice.

Yet, their audacity knows no bounds as they secured an audience with UNEB’s Executive Director, Dan Odongo, who, captured on video, expressed sheer disbelief at their presence, proclaiming, “This is a bad move.”

In the meeting’s crucible, the suspects, under the piercing gaze of Odongo, vehemently denied their involvement in malpractice. However, Odongo, channeling both skepticism and exasperation, questioned whether the exam parcel had a mind of its own, wondering aloud, “It moved by a spirit?”

His reproach was unyielding, condemning them for not only engaging in criminal activities but also for undermining the very foundations of the education system.

Odongo’s frustration extended to UNEB officials, the scout and invigilator, who shamelessly denied the events despite being on the board’s payroll. He delivered a stern message, declaring that UNEB was not in the business of crafting “resolutions,” and sternly advised that legal procedures would determine their fate.

The ominous shadow of the UNEB Act looms large over the suspects, threatening fines of 20 million Ugandan Shillings, a five-year jail term, or both, if convicted of offenses related to damaging examination materials or providing external assistance to students.

Despite UNEB’s herculean efforts to fortify its defenses against malpractice, reports persist of a vulnerable distribution chain exploited by wrongdoers.

Critics argue that the persistent malpractice epidemic is deeply rooted in the high-stakes nature of national exams, urging the exploration of alternative assessment methods.

The ongoing saga has found its way to the Education Policy Review Commission, where discussions on the future of Uganda’s education system are in full swing.

As the nation holds its breath, the scandal raises profound questions about the integrity of examinations, leaving the fate of national exams like PLE hanging in the balance.