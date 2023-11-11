In the dynamic landscape of East African trade, the pursuit of regional economic integration faces formidable challenges. As the region strives for a unified and expansive market, the spectre of security threats and the formidable presence of non-tariff barriers cast shadows on this ambitious endeavour.

The East African Community (EAC) is a union of seven nations, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and DR Congo. The union aims to create a harmonious economic zone that fosters growth and prosperity. However, the path towards regional integration is complex, and it requires a nuanced understanding of the significant challenges posed by security threats and non-tariff barriers. It involves a careful examination of their potential to hinder the envisioned expansion of the East African regional market.

During her speech at the Busia One-Stop Border Post on Friday, the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East Africa Affairs, Rebecca A. Kadaga, emphasized the importance of an expanded regional market to achieve prosperity as a community. She explained that such a market would support the production of goods and services, increase the purchasing power of people, and promote the creation of high-quality and competitive products that can be sold in regional, continental, and international markets.

She however noted that the above may not be achieved due to Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) which have become a big problem.

“Therefore, as members of the Council of Ministers, through deliberate regional efforts, we push for cooperation in developing regional capabilities in industrialization, standards, infrastructure and accessible markets. In this effort, we deal with the obstacles that have slowed down our integration agenda, especially Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs). Once the Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) are reduced or completely removed from our Partner States, then this regional Market with an estimated 300 million people will experience a positive trend in Regional trade and thus spur prosperity for our people,” she said.

According to Kadaga, these barriers manifest in diverse forms, including cumbersome regulations, licensing requirements, and bureaucratic red tape. Such impediments hinder the smooth movement of goods and services, adding layers of complexity to intra-regional trade. “As East African nations strive for seamless economic integration, dismantling these non-tariff barriers becomes imperative for creating an environment conducive to increased cross-border commerce and shared economic growth.”

Kadaga also added that like many other regions in the world, Africa in particular, there are security threats in the East Africa Community where she asserted that Strategic Security for the Community is a priority and reality today, more than ever.

“EAC Countries have to act together to decisively defeat the pockets of insecurity in the region. EAC Countries cannot delegate the responsibility of guarding and protecting the region. Therefore, the region’s effort to cooperate in defence and security matters provides a bedrock for a further and deeper need for integration. It is my prayer that we continue to work together here as a border community to combat any instances of insecurity so that our people will live & work together for prosperity,”

She noted that the fraternal relations of the people of East Africa are a key area in the integration agenda. “At the border, we are aware of the diverse relations from either side and the historical, cultural and language links among the Countries have to be deliberately harnessed to provide a bedrock of our Integration. Our people have relatives across borders, others sleep on one side of the border and wake up in the morning to dig, go to school, and go to work on the other side of the border. To such people, the borderline is not only imaginary but divisive to their cultural connection. The more we integrate and enhance deeper cultural connectivity, the more we break such barriers.”

According to Kadaga, addressing the challenges posed by security threats and non-tariff barriers requires a multifaceted approach rooted in diplomatic cooperation and strategic policymaking. Collaborative efforts among East African nations to enhance security measures, share intelligence, and establish conflict resolution mechanisms are fundamental.

Simultaneously, a concerted drive towards regulatory harmonization and the simplification of administrative procedures can significantly alleviate the impact of non-tariff barriers. “In forging a path forward, it is essential for policymakers, stakeholders, and the wider public to engage in a meaningful dialogue that acknowledges these challenges and charts a course toward a more secure and integrated East African regional market.”