The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine, extended her commendation to Kabale University for its initiative in establishing the KAB Mental Wellness Center, with a primary focus on students and the surrounding community. The center’s mission is to provide integrated services related to sexual and reproductive health, HIV prevention and treatment, gender-based violence support, and mental health services.

Dr. Atwine praised the university for its forward-thinking approach to prioritizing mental health in the region, recognizing this initiative as groundbreaking among Ugandan universities. During the official launch of the Kabale University Mental Wellness Centre in Kabale District, Dr. Atwine, who served as the guest of honor, expressed her heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the university for this significant endeavor.

She anticipated that once the center begins offering its services, it will attract considerable attention and witness a substantial demand for its services.

The event took place at the University’s main campus on Kikungiri Hill, and it was centered around providing integrated sexual reproductive health, HIV, gender-based violence, and mental health services under the theme: “Bridging the Gap in Access to Sexual Reproductive Health Information and Services for Young People.”

During the event, various free medical services were provided, including Yellow fever and tuberculosis immunization, cervical cancer screening, health education on PrEP & PEP (HIV prevention methods), mental health services, and safe male circumcision, among others.

Dr. Atwine addressed the students and attendees, emphasizing the increasing prevalence of HIV among young people. She highlighted the government’s introduction of self-testing HIV kits as an effort to make these services more accessible. She encouraged every student to know their HIV status and urged them to utilize the available services. Dr. Atwine also stressed the importance of addressing anxiety and depression symptoms to prevent them from escalating to the point of contemplating suicide.

Dr. Atwine expressed her concerns about the inappropriate use of emergency contraceptive pills, particularly among university students, who rely on them as a less reliable form of family planning after engaging in sexual activity. She pointed out that while the number of sexually transmitted infections and new HIV infections has decreased among adults, the UPHIA report indicates an increase in new HIV infections among adolescents and young people. Dr. Atwine underscored the potential health complications that could arise from such practices and emphasized that emergency pills should only be used sparingly and not as a regular contraceptive method.

The routine use of emergency pills has contributed to an increased mortality rate, with 24% of reported cases involving young girls. Adolescent pregnancy has risen to 24%, leading to serious consequences such as school dropouts and pregnancy-related complications. Dr. Atwine noted that over 20% of women who die due to maternal-related mortality are young girls.

Dr. Atwine urged young adult girls to take charge of their bodies and health and make responsible decisions for a brighter future. She also highlighted the increasing cases of alcohol and substance abuse among young people, which significantly contribute to mental health issues.

Prof. Joy C. Kwesiga, the Vice-Chancellor of Kabale University, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry for selecting Kabale University to host the event, emphasizing the importance of addressing the needs of the youth in the Kigezi Sub-region.

She expressed the university’s willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and other partners to provide essential information and interventions. Prof. Kwesiga stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to education and awareness, addressing the needs of both boys and girls.

Confidence Nkurunungi, the University Counselor, highlighted the pioneering nature of the KAB Mental Health Wellness Center. The center aims to create a safe and supportive space for individuals seeking mental health support and guidance. It offers a wide range of services, resources, and counseling for students and the broader community, recognizing the critical importance of mental well-being.