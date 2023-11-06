Joyce Lutaaya, a key figure entangled in a complex land dispute on the Mbeya Island in Mukono district, has defiantly turned her back on the law, brushing aside police summons on not just one, but three separate occasions.

Astonishingly, she seems to enjoy a sense of impunity as she continues to navigate the legal terrain without any interruption.

Intriguingly, Lutaaya’s conflict with the law began when she was first summoned by diligent crime investigations officers, both at the Mukono Police Division and the KMP-East-Jinja Road Police Station, which serves as the Regional Police hub.

Their intent was clear, to unravel the intricacies of a dubious land transaction orchestrated by Lutaaya on Mbeya Island.

However, Lutaaya chose to remain elusive, steadfastly refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Her reluctance to respond to these official summonses has induced suspicion over her actions.

She further received a significant assurance from Wanyama, who has pledged to protect her in the event of any summons.

Wanyama has consistently attended on her behalf whenever she is summoned, which raises concerns of potential bribery involving the police, seemingly resulting in little to no action being taken.

What makes this land dispute even more complicated is the involvement of two separate buyers namely Major Mark Wanyama, who acquired the land through Lutaaya, and Jackson Twinamasiko, a prominent Mukono town businessman, who bought it first.

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (D-DPP) overseeing the complaints management office subsequently filed a formal request with the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Kibuli CID, urging the transfer of the case file (Mukono CRB 987/2023) of Uganda versus Joyce Lutaaya.

This request was made in response to grievances expressed by the affected party who asserted that the legal process had been unduly delayed.

“We received a complaint from the above case file. Forward the case file for perusal and legal advice to enable us to address the complaint,” said the Deputy Director.

In light of this situation, the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department subsequently issued a fresh round of summons. However, once more, Lutaaya chose to disregard them, further deepening the confusion surrounding her actions.

This development appears that individuals in ordinary communities are increasingly able to act with impunity, seemingly immune to legal consequences, even when their actions clash with individuals in higher positions of authority.

Background

Businessman Twinamasiko made payment for the seven-acre land at Mbeya Island disbursing a total sum of Ugx70 million. This financial transaction occurred on two separate occasions, precisely on November 6 and 20, 2019.

Twinamasiko executed these payments via his Dfcu bank account, with the recipient being Lutaaya’s Nino Boutique account, held at Standard Chartered Bank.

Surprisingly, subsequent events unfolded with a disheartening twist. Lutaaya, in a distressing turn of events, allegedly entered into collusion with Major Wanyama, ultimately leading to Twinamasiko’s eviction from the land.

The motivation behind this collaboration seemed to revolve around the enticing offer of an additional Ugx5m for each acre of land that would be transferred from Twinamasiko’s ownership to Major Wanyama’s.

Shockingly, Major Wanyama resorted to aggressive measures to secure the land. He then forcefully occupied the property, deploying armed military personnel to prevent Twinamasiko from accessing or utilising it.

Furthermore, the senior army officer’s actions resulted in significant property damage and destruction, including injuries inflicted upon the casual workers at Twinamasiko’s farm.

Twinamasiko took proactive steps to address the issue by reporting it to the police. He filed a civil suit at Mukono High Court in an attempt to seek legal resolution.

However, it is noteworthy that during these legal proceedings, it was only Wanyama who appeared before the authorities to provide a statement in response to the accusations of fraudulent land dealings.

Remarkably, despite the persistent issuance of summons and legal procedures, Joyce Lutaaya has exhibited a noticeable lack of concern.

She has shown little response to the ongoing legal proceedings, and law enforcement authorities have not taken proactive steps to visit her at her boutique, which is situated at Nile Avenue, Plot 6.