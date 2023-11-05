In a recent case that has sent shockwaves through the legal community, a 40-year-old man, Max Besigye, was sentenced by the Kabale Chief Magistrates Court after he appeared before the Kabale Grade I Magistrates Court impersonating a lawyer. The incident took place at the Makanga Hill Kabale Municipality, where His Worship Pascal Olupot presided over the proceedings.

Besigye, who falsely claimed to represent the fictitious law firm “Kabali, Sebowa and Company Advocates,” had appeared before Magistrate Olupot in a taxation case. This case revolved around the actions of court bailiffs from Murambi Auctioneers and High Court Bailiffs, led by Richard Muhanguzi. They were engaged in the taxation process related to the execution of possession of land in favor of Seperenza Tibasima, in a land case she had won against Joy Busingye in a miscellaneous application filed in 2016 (claim number 30 of 2016).

Besigye’s deception was exposed when Magistrate Olupot requested to see his practicing certificate, which he failed to provide. Further investigation revealed that the law firm, “Kabali, Sebowa and Company Advocates,” which Besigye claimed to be affiliated with, did not exist. Realizing the gravity of his actions, Besigye confessed that he was not a lawyer and pleaded for forgiveness.

Joy Busingye, who had entrusted Besigye with Shs 1,000,000 as legal fees for representation in court, testified before the court about the financial transaction.

Max Besigye pleaded guilty to the charges of impersonation and admitted his wrongdoing. He expressed remorse, explaining that he had resorted to this impersonation as a means to survive.

In response to these actions, His Worship Olupot sentenced Besigye to 14 days of incarceration in the Ndorwa Government Prison. Additionally, the Magistrate ordered Besigye to refund the Shs 1,000,000 he had received from Joy Busingye. As a more long-term consequence of his actions, Besigye is slated to serve six months in prison.