The Kyabazinga of Busoga His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV on Saturday visited His Royal Majesty Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I, the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom.

The Kyabazinga arrived at the Karuzika Palace and was received by senior Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom officials who included the Chairman of the Royal Commission Omujwarakondo Dr Kabagambe Kaliisa Ateenyi, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister Owek Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi, the Chief Prince of Bunyoro Owek Mugenyi Fred Ruchunya Akiiki, the Mayor of Hoima City Hon Brian Kaboyo Adyeeri and other dignitaries.

The Kyabazinga was accompanied by senior officials in Busoga Kingdom and some of his close relatives who included Busoga Kingdom’s Kyabazinga Affairs Minister Owek. Yudaya Babirye, The Minister of Culture Richard Mafumo who also represented Busoga Kingdom’s Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muvawala, the Minister of State for Finance Ivan Kiirya, the chairperson Central organizing committee of the Busoga Royal Wedding Eng. Patrick Batumbya and his vice chairman Martin Tibalira plus committee members.

In his speech, Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV, thanked the Omukama of Bunyoro Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Iguru and other Bunyoro Kingdom official for welcoming him and his entourage from Busoga to their motherland Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

One behalf of Busoga, the Kyabazinga was happy for the love between the Basoga as children and the Banyoro as their parents adding that in culture it’s not good to forget one’s roots.

The Monarch told Omukama Gafabusa that he visited for three reasons which included to officially come back home where he feels they have been a family for a long time, to officially seek for more blessings, wise counselling and guidance since Busoga and Bunyoro cultures are the same, and to officially inform Omukama that on November 18th, as their son, he will officially get married.

He later invited the Omukama and other Royals from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom to come in Busoga and attend his official Royal wedding ceremony.

The Prime Minister of Bunyoro Andrew Byakutaga in his speech congratulated Kyabazinga upon his 9th coronation anniversary that was celebrated on September 13th.

Byakutaga thanked the Kyabazinga for his over whelming support and love to his ancestors.

The chairman of the Royal Commission and also the Special Presidential advisor on Oil and Gas Dr. Fred Kabagambe Kaliisa was happy that Kyabazinga is doing a PHD in Economics adding that he is not only a resource to his Kingdom but a resource to Bunyoro Kingdom too.

George Isoke Mugurusi the head of Royal Regalia in the Karuzika Palace of Omukama of Bunyoro presented the gifts that Omukama gave to the Kyabazinga that included 9 heads of cattle worth sh27 million, two grazing sticks, a traditional marriage certificate of Bunyoro and a portrate of Omukama Gafabusa.

He handed all the gifts to the Kyabazinga.

In his message read by the Ssababiito (Chief Prince) of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Fred Mugenyi, Omukama Gafabusa wished the Kyabazinga love, a peaceful home and a happy family.

Omukama Gafabusa also wished him blessings in his marriage slated for November 18th, 2023.

While delivering a thanks giving message, Busoga Kingdom’s Minister of Culture Richard Mafumo extended gratitude to the Omukama Gafabusa for hosting them and promised that the Basoga will continued cementing their love for Bunyoro Kingdom adding that they look forward to seeing them at the Royal wedding event.

Later the Kyabazinga took photos with Omukama Solomon Gafabusa and other Royals from Bunyoro Kingdom.