In a significant political development, the Najjanankumbi- based Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has officially severed its affiliation with the People’s Government. This decision marks a crucial turning point in the dynamics of Ugandan opposition politics and underscores the FDC’s pursuit of a distinct path forward.

The FDC, a prominent opposition party in Uganda, had maintained a close partnership with the People’s Government, an initiative started by Dr. Kizza Besigye in June 2016. This collaboration sought to advance common goals related to democracy, human rights, and good governance.

According to the party president Patrick Amuriat, the FDC National Executive Committee reached a unanimous consensus to recall the resolution that had originally established the partnership with the People’s Government. Consequently, the Forum for Democratic Change will immediately cease its involvement in any activities associated with the People’s Government. The potential resumption of this association is contingent upon the resolution of the conflict between the two entities.

“The decision to end our affiliation with the People’s Government comes following a consensus within the FDC National Executive Committee to revoke the resolution that initially established this partnership. Henceforth, the Forum for Democratic Change will cease all participation in activities connected to the People’s Government. Any potential resumption of this association will depend on the resolution of the conflicts that have persisted between the two entities. This decision to disengage is the culmination of a series of challenges faced by the FDC in managing two conflicting centres of power since 2018, resulting in significant discord, particularly in the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2021 elections,” he stated.

The decision to part ways has been catalyzed by a series of challenges that the FDC has grappled with in managing the coexistence of two power centres since 2018, culminating in a substantial misunderstanding before and after the 2021 elections. This internal turmoil within the FDC has also given rise to allegations and counter-allegations, which have, unfortunately, been the subject of significant public attention in the media.

Amuriat expressed regret over the conduct of certain FDC members who have taken a hostile stance against their own party, in violation of Article 12 of the party constitution. Notably, they have continued to present themselves as legitimate leaders of the FDC, despite the matter having been resolved during the National Delegates conference on October 30, 2023, with the election and swearing-in of new leaders.

He further underscored the unauthorized use of FDC branding, symbols, slogans, and party documents by these members during their activities is illegal and warned that the party is fully prepared to take robust disciplinary actions against these individuals through a well-constituted disciplinary committee.

He also issued a stern warning, urging these members to cease identifying themselves as FDC leaders. Amuriat called upon every member of the FDC to distance themselves from these individuals masquerading as faction leaders, ostensibly working to foster division within the party for personal gain. The FDC leadership, he emphasized, will not tolerate a divided royalty and emphasized that there are no factions within the FDC, contrary to media portrayals.

Claims of the Katonga faction or Najjanankumbi faction were deemed unfounded, with Amuriat stressing that the actions of certain individuals were primarily motivated by self-interest.

“The party is ready to take strong disciplinary actions through a well-constituted committee of disciplinary against these errant members,” he said.

“We strongly urge these individuals to cease portraying themselves as FDC leaders. Additionally, we call upon every member of the FDC to distance themselves from these persons who pretend to be faction leaders with the intent of causing divisions within the party for their own self-serving interests. It is imperative to underline that the FDC leadership will not tolerate a dual or fragmented leadership structure. We wish to emphasize unequivocally that there are no factions within the FDC party, contrary to how it may have been portrayed in the media. Claims of a Katonga faction or a Najjanankumbi faction are entirely baseless. Hence, we view the actions of individuals like Lukwago and Ssemujju as driven by personal satisfaction,” he added.

Meanwhile, the FDC impasse was sparked off when the Katongo group led by Dr Kizza Besigye accused Amuriat and his Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi of taking money from the ruling regime without the awareness of the party’s top leadership, however, the two have continuously denied the allegations.