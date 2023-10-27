By Del Wilbert Omony

As Ugandans prepare themselves for the forthcoming General Elections, the vibe is growing higher and higher almost in all the popular political parties.

The mighty Watchdog has exclusively landed on a detailed plan by the founders of the biggest opposition political party NUP and other sister forces to front their own and former secretary General who ushered in Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine Prince Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe.

We have authoritatively confirmed that Bobi Wine has underperformed on his duties as president, according to founder members.

In a very heated closed door angagement of the party’s founders and other party delegates, it was resolved that the party sets up a more articulate and focused person and this is none other than Prince Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe, whom they think is more knowledgeable and stands to uplift the constitution of the party citing so many illegalities orchestrated by the Kyagulanyi team who they look at as self seekers.

This stems from the fact that Kyagulanyi neglected the original plan of the party and hoped for defiance style of leadership than what the party ideology of National Unity, reconciliation and inclusiveness where he fronts less experienced fire base members other than fixing the leaders gapes with in the party and the core issues aiming at dislodging the dictatorial regime of president Museveni. The party members sighted an incidence where President Museveni categorically told the general public that he planted his sons within the National Unity Platform with an intention of frazing out political parties.

There are growing concerns within the party that even the case of the stollen vote of 2021 where the party had overwhelmingly evidence that Museveni stole their victory and the case was withdrawn mysteriously without the consensus of the party and all that happening isn’t pleasing to the party which according to them confirms Museveni allegations of having planted his sons within the party.

The negation of party organs is also a very touching concern within the party. The statements of tribalism centments always uttered by Kyagulanyi. When our investigative team reached out to Prince Ssimbwa Paul Kagombe the looked at as a viable candidate for the slot of Presidency. Ssimbwa intimated to us that he is very grounded and confident that he can deliver the party to the much desired position which gives Ugandans the very best to dislodge the dictatorial regime of over 40yrs. Word has it that every member of Parliament contributes to Kyagulanyi’s family as opposed to the would be contribution of the party.

We are yet to see what happens at the end of the day but as the sun shines all indicators show that the population is agitated on what they say that Kyagulanyi is only concerned about his family as opposed to the growth of the National Unity Platform. The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party is highly in support of the more articulate, out spoken Prince of the land and this dynamic will see who will win the hearts Of the most disgruntled population of Uganda.