In a momentous event held at Le Chateau, Quality Hill Hotel in Kabalagala, Prof. Maggie Kigozi delivered an awe-inspiring speech, intended to encourage women to work tirelessly towards their empowerment.

A distinguished member of the Board of Directors of Crown Beverages and Former Head of Uganda Investment Authority, Prof Kigozi delivered a powerful message to the assembled delegates, during the event to officially launch the Coffee Table Book by Pivoting in Heels, in collaboration with Stanbic Bank and other partners.

The Coffee Table book, highlights the extraordinary feats and impact of formidable women, not only in Uganda but on the African continent at large.

Addressing the audience, Prof. Kigozi emphasized the transient nature of employment, reminding everyone that while they may currently hold jobs, it is crucial to prepare for the possibility of change. “You may have a job today,” she remarked, “but it can easily go. Are you prepared?”

She encouraged women to consider their passions and entrepreneurial aspirations while still employed, urging them to take proactive steps towards building their own businesses. “Start as you’re employed. Most of you are lucky to be employed. Once you’re not employed, just go to it. Start your business,” she advised.

Prof. Kigozi also emphasized the pivotal role individuals play in their own enterprises. She stressed, “You are the number one asset of your business. Forget the land, forget the car, forget the computer, you are the asset.”

Furthermore, she underlined the importance of gaining comprehensive knowledge about one’s chosen field, advocating for active participation in industry associations and networking with professionals. “Find out about the business. What skills does it need? What knowledge do you need? Who is the best asset for that business? It is you,” she affirmed.

For those still in traditional employment, Prof. Kigozi stressed the value of financial planning. “Start saving, leave some leisure manage, start your business,” she advised.

The launch of the Coffee Table Book was not only a celebration of achievement but also a call to action for aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Stanbic Bank’s Commitment to Empowering Women

In a compelling address delivered by Gladys Muchae, representing Gorreti Serunkuma, the Manager of Women Banking at Stanbic Bank, the institution’s profound dedication to supporting women in their entrepreneurial journeys was brought to the forefront.

“Stanbic for Her”, an initiative designed with the specific aim of propelling women towards their aspirations, was highlighted. Muchae emphasized the collaboration with ‘Pivoting in Heels’ an organization that partners with women across various business sectors, illustrating Stanbic’s dedication to aiding these women in realizing their dreams.

The multifaceted approach of “Stanbic for Her” was underscored, encompassing not only the initiation of women-owned businesses but also ensuring their sustained growth.

Through comprehensive assessments, “Stanbic for Her” envisions these businesses evolving into robust enterprises, not only generating employment but also bolstering the nation’s economic landscape.

Two pivotal pillars were outlined in the bank’s strategy. The first encompasses the provision of essential information to ensure the longevity of businesses and the ability to seize emerging economic opportunities.

The second pillar, equally vital, comprises training and mentorship programs geared towards equipping women with the requisite skills for business management, facilitating access to potential funding.

Significantly, the initiative extends its reach to rural areas, actively engaging both women and men in gender equality programs. Recognizing the crucial role men play as allies, the bank actively involves them in empowering women to achieve their aspirations.

In the financial domain, the campaign extends valuable insights into money management and offers fee-free accounts, fostering a relationship of trust and financial responsibility. This approach allows the bank to extend loans based on a demonstrated work ethic, bypassing the need for collateral.

Moreover, the bank actively promotes a culture of savings for growth and investment, facilitating access to loans based on accrued savings within group accounts.

Of noteworthy mention, the collaboration with ‘Pivoting in Heels’ holds particular significance, as it unites accomplished women, including CEOs and Presidents, who wield influence and make pivotal decisions.

This partnership seeks to extend the impact of their collective efforts to a wider audience, particularly those at the base of the socio-economic pyramid.

In a final resounding message, Muchae echoed Prof. Maggie Kigozi’s sentiment, urging everyone to recognize their potential and contribute in their unique way.

She emphasized the need for excellence, continuous learning, and ethical conduct in employment, while also stressing the importance of preparedness for potential shifts in employment circumstances.

Stanbic Bank’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and entrepreneurial success is poised to make a lasting impact on Uganda’s business landscape.