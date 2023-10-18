In a shocking and harrowing turn of events, three individuals yesterday fell victim to a heinous act believed to be orchestrated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists.

The victims include a British tourist, South African tourist and a Ugandan guide.

This nightmarish incident occurred during a safari expedition in the picturesque Queen Elizabeth National Park of Uganda.

Uganda Police Force spokesperson Fred Enanga expressed his dismay, stating, ‘We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt. Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims.’

In the aftermath of this tragic event, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office swiftly amended its travel advisory for Uganda, cautioning against ‘all but essential travel’ to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Their statement urged those within the area to heed local security authorities and, if possible, to vacate the vicinity safely.

The Allied Democratic Forces, a group synonymous with terror in the eyes of the Ugandan government, traces its origins back to 1996.

Although initially confined to western Uganda, it has since spread its malevolent influence to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Despite concerted military efforts to dismantle the ADF, the organization has demonstrated a disconcerting ability to replenish its ranks, with its financial networks remaining disturbingly intact.

While past atrocities attributed to the ADF have at times been erroneously linked to other rebel factions, the imprisonment of its former leader Jamil Mukulu in 2015 marked a turning point.

Under the leadership of his successor Musa Baluku, the ADF underwent a radical transformation, culminating in a schism in 2019.

One faction remained loyal to Mukulu, while the other merged into the Islamic State’s Central Africa Province under Baluku’s ominous influence.

This shocking attack in the heart of one of Uganda’s most cherished natural reserves serves as a chilling reminder of the persistent threat posed by extremist groups in the region.