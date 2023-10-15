A section of Women in Rubanda District has expressed excitement following the receipt of UgX 109 million Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program Loans.

The announcement that the money had been disbursed to their Bank Accounts, was made today, by the Rubanda District LC.5 Chairman Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba during a sensitization meeting at the District Headquarters.

In the meeting attended by District officials and Women’s Association leaders, Kasyaba read a list of Districts and how much UWEP Funds they received, revealing that Rubanda received the Lion’s share by scooping UgX 109 million in the 2023/2024 financial.

The District Boss attributed this to the area’s top leadership, particularly Rubanda East MP Henry Musasizi Ariganyira, who doubles as the State Minister of Finance in charge of general duties.

Women Association leaders ingAsiimwe Phionah, from Ruhiija Sub-county, and Christine Nowamaani, from Kashaasha Town Council, among others hailed the Government of Uganda, and Rubanda District Leadership for the released UWEP Funds.

Some women intimated to our reporter that they had started pursuing the loans as early as 2018. The majority said that they would invest the money into Irish potato growing.

The Rubanda District Community Development Officer, Gordon Kahwezi explained that the Shs.109 million would be disbursed to 27 women groups who would access the money immediately after today’s sensitization meeting.

Kahwezi further explained that Rubanda District has received up to shs 709 million UWEP Funds since the 2016/2017 financial year.

Meanwhile, Chairman Kasyaba appealed to the benefitting women to use the money productively. He also asked the DCDO to consider re-capitalizing groups that perform better than the others, in the next financial year.

The Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program was initiated in the Financial Year 2015/2016. The primary target beneficiaries of the Program are women within the age bracket of 18-65 years.

The loans attract zero interest for repayments made within the first year and a service fee of 5% per annum for the repayments made after one year.

No physical assets/collateral are required, and the repayment period is l 1-3 years, depending on the nature of the enterprise.