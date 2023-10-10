On a momentous Independence Day occasion, Brig General Christopher Ddamulira has been awarded by the Commander In Chief – RTD General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the prestigious Exemplary Service Order 2nd Class medal for his extraordinary leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to service. This well-deserved tribute is a testament to his tremendous contributions to the Uganda Police over the past four years, including his transformative efforts within the Directorate and numerous successful operations that have significantly contributed to the prevailing peace in the country.

Brig General Ddamulira has epitomized exceptional leadership qualities throughout his tenure, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence. His visionary approach and strategic thinking have played a pivotal role in shaping the Uganda Police into a more efficient and effective force.

Under his guidance, the Directorate has undergone a remarkable transformation, implementing innovative strategies and modernizing its operations. Brig General Ddamulira’s commitment to adopting new technologies and methodologies has greatly enhanced the force’s capabilities, enabling them to tackle emerging challenges with greater precision and effectiveness.

His relentless professionalism has been a cornerstone of his success. His dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethics has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and subordinates alike. His ability to lead by example has fostered a culture of professionalism within the Uganda Police, inspiring officers to perform their duties with utmost diligence and dedication.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has ascertained a persistent commitment to serving the people of Uganda. His tireless efforts to ensure the safety and security of the nation have not gone unnoticed. His strategic planning and execution of various operations have yielded remarkable results, significantly reducing crime rates and contributing to the overall peace and stability of the country.

Brig General Ddamulira’s support for the Uganda Police has been instrumental in their success. His dedication to providing the force with the necessary resources, training, and guidance has empowered officers to carry out their duties effectively. His emphasis on collaboration and coordination with other security agencies has fostered a cohesive approach to maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of all citizens.

In conclusion, We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Brig General Christopher Ddamulira Sserunjongi for this remarkable achievement and express our gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the Uganda Police and the nation as a whole.