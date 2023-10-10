As Uganda commemorates its 61st year of independence, it is crucial to delve into the nation’s history, specifically examining the leadership of its armed forces since attaining sovereignty in 1962.

Over the course of six decades, Uganda has witnessed a succession of military commanders who have played pivotal roles in shaping the country’s defence and security apparatus. Here, we present a comprehensive chronicle of Uganda’s military commanders since its inception as a sovereign nation.

Brigadier Shaban Opolot (1964-1966)

Brigadier Shaban Opolot, born in 1924 in Namusi Nakaloke, Uganda, served as the Uganda Army Commander from 1964 to 1966.

Opolot was well-educated and multilingual, fluent in languages such as Luganda. He enlisted in the King’s African Rifles in 1945 and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming a brigadier.

His support for President Mutesa II during the Mengo Crisis in 1966 led to his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff before his eventual removal from army control. Brigadier Shaban Opolot passed away on 6 March 2005 at the age of 86 after battling prostate cancer.

Colonel Idi Amin Dada Oumee (1964-1971)

Idi Amin, born in 1925 in Koboko, northwestern Uganda, assumed the role of Army Commander from 1964 to 1971. Amin’s tumultuous presidency, marked by a coup in 1971, began during his tenure as Uganda Army Commander.

He later declared himself president after launching the 1971 Ugandan coup d’état.

Major General Francis Were Nyangweso (1973-1976)

Nyangweso, born in Busia in 1939, initially gained recognition as the captain of Uganda’s national boxing team from 1955 to 1962.

He graduated from military school in 1963 and became a general in the Ugandan Army. Nyangweso acted as Head of State briefly in 1975 during Amin’s presidency.

General Tito Okello Lutwa

Tito Okello, born in Nam Okora, Kitgum, in 1914, joined the King’s African Rifles in 1940 and played a pivotal role in various military assignments. Exiled following Idi Amin’s 1971 coup, Okello was a key figure in the Uganda–Tanzania War.

He served as the Commander of the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) from 1979 to 1985.

Lieutenant General Bazilio Olara-Okello

Bazilio Olara-Okello assumed the role of Army Commander on July 27, 1985, leading until Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Army took power in 1986. Olara-Okello lived in exile in Sudan following his removal from power.

General Elly Tumwine (1986-1987)

Elly Tumwine, born on April 12, 1954, in Burunga, Mbarara District, boasts a diverse educational background. He served as Commander of the Army from 1986 to 1987.

General Caleb Akandwanaho Aka Salim Saleh (1987-1989)

Born in 1960, Salim Saleh joined the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) led by his brother Yoweri Museveni. He succeeded Elly Tumwine as Army Commander from 1987 to 1989.

Major General Mugisha Muntu (1989-1998)

Mugisha Muntu, born in October 1958, played a significant role in the National Resistance Army. He held the position of Army Commander from 1989 to 1998 and later became the Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

General Jeje Abubaker Odongo (1998-2001)

Jeje Odongo, born in Amuria District, joined the army in 1979 and was one of the original combatants in the Ugandan Bush War.

He served as Commander of the UPDF from 1998 to 2001.

Major General James Kazini (2001-2003)

Born in 1957, Kazini was involved in rebel groups before joining the National Resistance Army. He held the position of Commander of the UPDF from 2001 to 2003 and met a tragic end in 2009.

General Aronda Nyakayirima (2003-2013)

Nyakayirima, born in Rukungiri District, was a well-educated military officer.

He served as the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF from 2003 to 2013.

Nyakayirima passed away in 2015 due to a heart attack.

General Edward Katumba Wamala (2013-2017)

Katumba Wamala, born in 1956 in Bweeza, Kalangala District, has a diverse educational background. He held the position of Chief of Defence Forces from 2013 to 2017 and currently serves as Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport.

General David Muhoozi (2017-2021)

Born in Mbarara District in 1965, David Muhoozi held a law degree from Makerere University. He served as the Chief of Defence Forces from 2017 to 2021.

General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi (2021-Present)

Born in Kasese District in 1962, Wilson Mbadi joined the Uganda military in 1986 and underwent extensive military training.

He assumed the role of Chief of Defence Forces on June 24, 2021, and currently holds the position.

As Uganda celebrates its 61st year of independence, this comprehensive overview of military commanders highlights the significant figures who have played instrumental roles in shaping the nation’s defence and security landscape. It underlines the country’s history, progress, and ongoing commitment to safeguarding its future.