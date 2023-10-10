The Rubanda District LC.5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba has attributed the recent rankings of Rubanda among the best-performing Districts in Kigezi and across the country, to Unity and Cohesion among the area political leaders.

Mr. Kasyaba made the remarks over the weekend during a service at Nyaruhanga Church of Uganda in Rubanda Town Council.

His statements were in reference to the recent rankings of Local Governments’ performance in terms of service delivery and infrastructure development, mostly in health and education, where Rubanda has been ranked among the best-performing districts in Western Uganda in the last two financial years.

Kasyaba noted that his initial leadership was faced by a severely divided population, but Unity had been restored, thanks to the Cohesion in the Rubanda Political class.

“Despite the previous differences caused by the 2021 general election, the District is now united, and the leaders are speaking one language which encourages development and service delivery for our people,” Kasyaba remarked.

He added that the Unity had created room for the Ruband East MP Henry Musasizi is now the State Minister of Finance, general duties, to easily lobby for most of the projects and social services from the central Government.

Kasyaba delivered Minister Musasizi’s contribution of Shs. 5 million towards the construction of the Nyaruhanga Archdeacon’s house of residence, and another Shs. 500,000 contribution from his own pocket as the District Chairman.

In his speech, the Nyaruhanga Arcdeaon Ven. Noah Kyoma cautioned Politicians against early Campaigns that could affect the existing Political Harmony in Rubanda District. Ven. Kyooma also used the opportunity to extend his thanks to Minister Musasizi for the Shs. 5 Million he sent to Nyaruhanga C.O.U, Shs. 5 million for Hmaurwa C.O.U, and 100 iron sheets for the construction of the Lay leader’s house at Ruhonwa C.O.U, all under Nyaruhanga Archdeaconry.

Meanwhile, Chairman Kasyaba revealed that the Government had released the second quarter, and Rubanda District Council was set to construct three classroom blocks at Nangaaro Primary School which is in dire need of teaching space. Kasyaba said the classroom blocks would be constructed at a tune of Shs. 150 million.

He also gave an update of the ongoing construction works at Muko Health Centre IV, after the Government allocated up to Shs. 6.5 billion to elevate the facility to a General Purpose Hospital. UPDF Engineering Brigade is in charge of the construction works.