His Excellency, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrived in Uganda to attend the 61st Independence Day celebrations.

The delegate was received by Hon. Kyofatogabye Kabuye, the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, at Entebbe International Airport this morning.

The celebrations set for today Monday, 9th, October 2023, will take place in Kitgum District and will run under the theme: “Sustaining a United and Progressive Nation: Taking Charge of our Future as a Free Nation.”

The other foreign delegate to attend the ceremony is the Vice President of the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency, Prosper Bazombanza.