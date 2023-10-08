The Vice President of the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency, Prosper Bazombanza has arrived in Uganda ahead of the country’s 61st Independence Day celebrations.

The Vice President was received by Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday, 8th October 2023.

The event set for tomorrow, Monday, 9th October, 2023, will take place in Kitgum District and it will run under the theme: “Sustaining a United and Progressive Nation: Taking Charge of our Future as a Free Nation”.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to be the chief guest of the event.

The other special delegation expected to attend the highly anticipated function is H.E Sheikh Shakbout Bin Nahyan Bin Mabarak Al-Nahyan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).