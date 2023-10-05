The Territorial Police in Mubende are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an armed robbery during which property belonging to a certain individual named Bonani Javira was stolen.

Subsequently, some of the robbers were subdued by local residents and subsequently subjected to a lynching.

In light of this event, the local police have officially documented it as an incident involving aggravated robbery and murder carried out by a mob.

This incident took place on October 4, 2023. According to SP Racheal Kawala, who serves as the RRO for Police in the Wamala region, the robbery occurred between 02:00 AM and 03:00 AM at the residence of Bonani Javira in Kalonga Village, Kalonga Parish, Kalonga Sub County, Mubende District.

The subsequent mob-related murder took place between 06:30 AM and 08:00 AM in Bwakago and Bukongo villages in Kyabadoma Parish, Kalonga Sub County. The victim of the robbery was Bonane Javira, a 35-year-old male who worked as a businessman and resided in Kalonga Village at the Kalonga Trading Centre.

The deceased individuals have been identified by their nicknames as Murefu (a resident of Nsangi), Ndagamuntu (a resident of Salama Road), and Kabode (a resident of Nsangi）

The reported incident alleges that on October 4, 2023, at approximately 02:30 AM, Bunani Janvier, also known as “Fish,” was assaulted by unknown robbers armed with pangas.

They attacked him, demanding money. In response, Bonani raised an alarm, prompting neighbors to intervene. The robbers managed to escape with various items, including 6 million shillings, agent lines, two smartphones, and a PVR for CCTV cameras.

Civilians pursued the suspects until 06:00 AM. They formed groups, intercepting and fatally assaulting two suspects in Bwakago village and another two in Bukongo. Unfortunately, one of the suspects succumbed to their injuries. Police successfully rescued the second suspect despite facing resistance.

Local residents confronted the police, leading to a disruption of traffic along the Mubende-Mityana Highway in protest of the suspect’s rescue. Officers from Budibaga Police Post swiftly responded to the scene, and the CID and CI team, under the leadership of the OC CID and DCIO, conducted an on-site investigation.

One suspect, identified as Bamuhire Frank, 28 years old and a resident of Namasuba Zone B in Makindye Municipality, was successfully rescued from the mob. A mobile phone belonging to the suspect was discovered at the crime scene.

The bodies of the three deceased individuals have been transported to Mubende Referral Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and efforts are currently underway to apprehend other suspects involved.

The current situation remains calm, with our officers closely monitoring the area. Investigations into the incident have been initiated

