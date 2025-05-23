Ms. Nabirye Annet has been elected as Luuka District NRM Women League Chairperson, replacing Hon. Esther Mbayo, the incumbent area Women Member of Parliament.

In a highly contested election held today at the district headquarters, Ms. Nabirye garnered 48 votes while Ms. Fidah Namuwaya who Mbayo seconded to compete in the race, got only 10 votes. Namuwaya is the Personal Assistant to Hon. Mbayo.

The results were announced by Mr. Kikuri Nelson, the Luuka District NRM Election Officer.

Ms. Nabirye has already expressed interest to also run for Luuka District Woman MP seat.

This is the third time, Ms. Nabirye is defeating Hon. Mbayo in the NRM party elections.

Last week, Nabirye’s camp trounced Hon. Mbayo and her colleagues at the town council and sub-county levels.

At the town council level, team Nabirye won Bulanga, Luuka and Bukoova while Team Mbayo won Busalamu and Kyanvuma.

On the other hand, out of the seven sub-counties, Team Nabirye won 6- Irongo, Nawampiiti, Bukanga, Ikumbya, Bulongo and Bukooma.

The development came hot on the heels of Nabirye’s success at Parish level, still in the NRM’s internal elections. During that particular election held at Irongo Parish, Irongo Sub-county, Nabirye won the former Minister for Presidency after garnering 27 votes out of 45. Mbayo got 17 votes from the race.