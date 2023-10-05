In an electrifying revelation, Uganda Airlines, the beacon of national pride, has announced its auspicious plan to forge a sky-high connection between the heart of Africa and the vibrant streets of New Delhi, India.

Lenny Malasi, the airline’s illustrious Country Manager, spilled the exhilarating news to Moneycontrol, painting a vivid picture of this monumental endeavor.

“We’re in discussion with the concerned authorities, and approvals should shimmer down like golden confetti in three months’ time, after which we’re poised to unleash direct flights to the bustling hubs of Delhi and Chennai!” Malasi proclaimed with an infectious enthusiasm.

Fresh from the triumphant launch of their maiden direct service from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on the auspicious day of October 3, Uganda Airlines is beckoning travelers with an introductory fare that starts at a tantalizing $450.

Malasi, the maestro behind this aviation revolution, revealed that India stands as a colossal market for Uganda Airlines.

A staggering 45,000 Indians call Uganda their second home, and hordes of bright minds embark on educational odysseys in India’s hallowed halls of learning.

Moreover, citizens flock to India for cutting-edge medical care, painting a kaleidoscope of ties that bind these two nations.

Buckle up, for the journey promises to be nothing short of a warp-speed adventure! The flight from Mumbai to Entebbe will be trimmed down from nine arduous hours to a breezy five and a half, courtesy of Uganda Airlines’ sleek Airbus A330-800.

Set to dazzle travelers with a three-tiered spectacle, the airline offers 20 opulent business class seats, 28 premium economy thrones, and a whopping 210 seats in the economy class – ensuring every traveler finds their perfect perch.

The inaugural flight, UR 430, is set to embark on its historic odyssey from Entebbe’s runway on October 7, with the return flight, UR 431, taking flight from Mumbai on October 8.

Revolutionizing schedules, the airline will jive from Entebbe to Mumbai every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and pirouette back in style on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

This direct link to Mumbai marks Uganda Airlines’ second international foray after Dubai, and an awe-inspiring twelfth feather in their cap. With an expansive roster of destinations, the majority of which are regional delights, Uganda Airlines stands as the vanguard of African aviation.

Currently, the airline dazzles the skies with routes to Dubai, Johannesburg, Bujumbura, Nairobi, Mombasa, Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Kinshasa, and Mogadishu.

But with this leap to India, they are scaling new heights and changing the game forever. Brace yourselves, for the skies have never been more inviting!