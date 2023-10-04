By Mpendo Juma

The MK movement of Busoga has taken a different trend as groups have come together to make a coalition. These groups met on 28/09/2023 at Ci’Sands Hotel in Jinja having executive leaders of the different factions of the MK movement .The groups have a common and major aim of supporting Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as he bids for Presidency. The highest office in the land.

It was a moment of joy and happiness as people from different parts of Busoga met and exchanged ideas and issues that would lead to a common goal to support their candidate to become the president of the country. It is believed in the manifesto and agenda that this would create better opportunities in employment and bring about development in Busoga Region.

Dr. David Balondemu who also doubles as the United Nations Peace Ambassador for East Africa was one of the key drivers who advocated for the union of all supporters under the umbrella of the MK movement. He rallied all the Basoga to continue with the good spirit of unity and tolerance and urged them to shun divisions which he said will hamper development of the region and requested the leaders present to bring onboard their other colleagues to enhance a collective and inclusive unity.

He also expressed need for a common voice of the Basoga to negotiate with the government for Inclusivity in Busoga as Busoga is a prominent supporter of development systems. Among the areas of key focus for development will include better road network, improved healthcare and utilities like power and electricity supply to the remote areas. Ambassador David Balondemu also hinted on the need to come up with a forum to have employment opportunities for graduates who are still in the field of job seeking.

Among the other dignitaries that attended the event included Rev.Canon Kivunike from the church of Uganda, SP Mubi James from Uganda Police, Mr.Farouk Goobi, Mpendo Juma, Mpaata Willingtone, Hon.Ruth Namukobe, Hon.Biguyi Sharif and Ms.Hatimah.