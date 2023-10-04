Uganda Government is set to host two significant international conferences in the early part of January 2024. The events will encompass the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77 + China conference, with preparations already in full swing. This was revealed by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi on Tuesday, while briefing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on the Monday Cabinet Resolutions.

“It will be a very important meeting bringing together the G77 countries and the Non-Aligned Movement to meet with the China delegation in Kampala in January 2024. By hosting this meeting, it shows how Uganda commands respect and trust on the global scene,” said Dr. Baryomunsi.

Impeccable sources indicate that; the conferences will cover a wide range of topics, including medical imaging, bioinformatics, biomechanics, and tissue engineering. The sources add that; the conference will also offer great opportunities for networking, collaboration, and learning.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, was recently quoted by https://theafricantime.com/story/uganda:-kampala-to-chair-g77-meeting-in-2024 website, as having twitted:

“Uganda will play a key role in the decision-making process at International forums at the time when the world is facing multiple crises when it assumes the chairman’s role”.

Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, said Uganda was elected the next ‘pro tempore’ (Temporary) President of G77 (Group of 77) +China at the United Nations (UN) in New York on Friday, 22nd September,2023.

He is quoted by this Website to have said the election was held during the working session of the 47th meeting of foreign affairs ministers under the presidency of Cuba.

The Annual Meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Group of 77, according to the source, is convened at the beginning of the regular session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

“The Group of 77 is the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity on all major international economic issues within the United Nations system, and promote South-South cooperation for development”, reads the source in part, adding that ;the G77 was established on June 15, 1964, by 77 developing countries signatories of the “Joint Declaration of the Seventy-Seven Developing Countries.”