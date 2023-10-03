The head of the Faith of Unity, Omukama Ruhaga Owobusobozi Bisaka, has committed to support the ruling party NRM and its chairman, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni due to his good governance in creating peace and prosperity in the country.

He stated that he will travel across the entire country to teach unity and promote the NRM party among the people, despite opposition not recognizing the achievements of the party.

Owobusobozi Bisaka spoke to the congregation gathered at Kyenjojo grounds during his visit to the Itambiro of Nyantungo in Obukwenda of Ruhoko in Kyenjojo district on Monday 2nd October 2023.

Owobusobozi said that the faith has promoted unity among people, appealing to them to work hard and increase their income generation.

The area Member of Parliament, Hon. David Muhumuza, mentioned that Uganda faced numerous challenges before the ruling government and praised President Museveni for promoting peace in the country.

Omukwenda Manyindo, the leader of Obukwenda of Ruhoko, stated that the faith has attracted more believers based on its teachings. He emphasized that the faith has fought against tribalism, witchcraft, and disunity in their area.