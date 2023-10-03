Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has asked the newly appointed Judicial officers to deliver equal justice to all Ugandans regardless of their status.

While delivering his speech during the swearing-in ceremony of; Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars and Magistrates Grade One held at Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala on Monday, Justice Dollo urged the officers to uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law in the land.

With a sense of pride and optimism, Chief Justice Dollo expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the newly appointed magistrates. And emphasized the pivotal role Grade One Magistrates play in ensuring access to justice at the grassroots level and in maintaining the integrity of the judicial system.

“I have the pleasure to congratulate you upon these highly coveted appointments and to warmly welcome you to the Judiciary Family! And I call upon all of you to be true ambassadors of the new Judiciary in the areas, where you will be lucky to serve. Let the people see and feel the justice that we have professed to offer under the new Judiciary,” he said.

He reminded them that the new Judiciary which they have joined promises to offer distinguished and exceptional services to the people of Uganda. It also promised to; banish the pandemic of case backlog, provide time-bound services, give corruption-free services; be transparent and accountable to the people of Uganda; and serve the law and not their personal interests. All this is to be undertaken in a fruitful effort towards enhancing access to justice for all the people of this land.

“You very well know that our core duty as Judiciary is the adjudication of civil and criminal disputes. In the execution of this mandate, you must keep in mind the Constitutional dictates which are elaborated under Article 126 of the Constitution of Uganda, 1995 in the following terms: ‘Judicial power is derived from the people and shall be exercised by the courts established under this Constitution in the name of the people and in conformity with law and with the value, norms and aspirations of the people,” Chief Justice Dollo said.

He strongly encouraged them to prioritize the people in their services and uphold principles such as treating everyone fairly regardless of their social or economic status, ensuring speedy justice, providing sufficient compensation to victims of injustice, fostering reconciliation between parties, and delivering transparent and significant justice to all Ugandans.

“Let us timely deliver our judgments and let us deal with bail applications promptly and conscientiously. Bail should not be unreasonably denied by imposing impossible terms, but the Court must always guard against absconding. Accused persons for mandatory release should be timely processed and sent to the High Court, which should also act promptly,” he said.

Chief Justice Dollo re-echoed “Ensure that justice is accessible to all, regardless of their social or economic status. Remember that the decisions you make will impact the lives of those who seek justice. Uphold the highest ethical standards, maintain impartiality, and dispense justice without fear or favour!”

He also urged them to continually update their knowledge and skills to adapt to the evolving legal landscape. And reminded them of the six major principles that underpin the Judicial Code of Conduct; Independence, Impartiality, Integrity, Propriety, Equality, Competence and Diligence.

The ceremony was attended by prominent members of the legal community, including senior judges, government officials, and legal practitioners. They all stood in solidarity with the; Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars and Magistrates Grade One as they took their oath of office and pledged their commitment to justice.