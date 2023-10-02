In a resounding call to action, African leaders have united under the banner of the Green Bank Initiative, signaling a pivotal shift in the continent’s battle against climate change.

As the Africa Climate Week convened in Nairobi last month unfolded, the clarion call for climate financing echoed through the savannas and across the deserts, where the continent’s leaders united in a rallying cry for more climate finance.

A staggering $250 billion annually is the sum required to thrust Africa into a greener era, but a mere $29.5 billion trickled in during the beleaguered year of 2020. The gap, a colossal abyss, vividly exposed by the Climate Policy Initiative’s report, elicited gasps and furrowed brows from the global community.

As developed nations trumpet their commitments, only 4 percent of the Earth’s carbon burden is laid at Africa’s doorstep. The pleas for parity have crescendoed, resonating through the corridors of power.

And then, like a beacon of hope, arose the Nairobi Declaration, echoing across the savannas and echoing through the dunes. A clarion call for a global carbon tax on the heaving shoulders of major polluters, it proclaimed a new dawn for climate finance.

“We call for a comprehensive and systemic response…” the Declaration’s voice boomed, rejecting the shackles of default frameworks, opening a vista to fiscal freedom for the developing world.

Africa, weary of its portrayal as a hapless victim of climate change, now emerges as a paragon of potential. Audrey-Cynthia Yamadjako, the effervescent Coordinator of the African Green Bank Initiative, declared, “Africa will take a leading role!” A continent teeming with renewable energy, yet tethered by the chains of unmet promises.

The African Development Bank, poised at the vanguard, champions the innovative Green Bank Initiative, a beacon of hope amidst the shadows of inaction.

In an electrifying panel, the Kenya Green Investment Bank unveiled its blueprint for a climate-resilient future. Gareth Phillips steered the discourse, while Kevin Kariuki’s words surged like a tempest, “The Green Bank model… an opportunity to bridge the gap!” With La Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations du Bénin and the Ivorian National Investment Bank leading the charge, Africa’s first Green Banks rose, heralding a new era.

Maryse Lokossou, the indomitable Managing Director of CDC Benin, painted a vivid picture. The Green Finance Facility had unfurled a tapestry of advantages, breathing life into Benin’s climate combat.

Aid and expertise flowed, projects sprouted, and local capacity fortified. The applause was deafening, echoing through the ages.

As COP28 looms on Dubai’s horizon, Africa’s leaders stand united, brandishing the Green Bank Initiative as their spearhead.

A call to arms, not for charity, but for investment. The chasm is wide, but Africa, bolstered by the promise of Green Banks, strides forth, a beacon in the gathering storm of climate change.