In an endeavor to boost household incomes through strategic investments in agriculture, Dr. Sylvia Alinaitwe, the Deputy Managing Director of Finance & Corporate Strategy at the National Water and Sewage Corporation, flagged off the distribution of approximately 5 million coffee seedlings across Rukiga District on Thursday.

The event took place today in Nyabunyungu village, Kibanda Parish, Kamwezi Sub County, where 5 million coffee seedlings were launched for distribution to coffee farmers free of charge. These seedlings are intended for coffee farmers across Rukiga District, including the sub-counties of Rwamucucu, Kashambya, and Kamwezi, as well as the Town Councils of Muhanga and Bukinda.

Historically, Rukiga District in Uganda has faced significant challenges in coffee cultivation, including adverse weather conditions, unsuitable soils, and a lack of expertise in coffee farming. Additionally, there has been limited understanding of the coffee value chain, which has hindered the district’s participation in coffee planting.

Recognizing the potential for coffee cultivation in Rukiga District, a team of coffee experts conducted a comprehensive soil analysis. Their recent findings revealed that the soils in Rukiga District are well-suited for Arabica coffee cultivation. This discovery marks a significant step forward in promoting coffee farming in the district and the wider Kigezi Region.

Dr. Sylvia Alinaitwe, during an interview, shared that her commitment to supporting the President’s appeal for enhanced household income was the driving force behind her decision to initiate the coffee planting project in the district. Her goal with this project is to reach every household in Rukiga District and contribute to improving their economic well-being.

Jimmy Baluku, the Regional Manager for Uganda Coffee Development Authority in South Western Uganda, emphasizes that farmers should not only focus on coffee planting but also adopt a value addition strategy. This approach is crucial for enhancing their household income. Baluku further underscores the economic significance of these seedlings, highlighting their contribution not only to the district but also to the entire country.

Fred Nayebare, the RDC of Rukiga District, issued a caution to the residents, urging them to avoid mixing politics with development matters. He passionately encourages all district residents to actively engage in the coffee cultivation initiative, emphasizing that doing so will contribute to higher household incomes and, in turn, aid in poverty eradication.

During his address at the launch event for the distribution of coffee seedlings in Rukiga District, Rtd Col Joram Bashijja, the Director for Operation Wealth Creation in Western Uganda, highlighted the government’s primary objective: to elevate household income and eradicate poverty at the grassroots level. Bashijja emphasized that initiatives like coffee planting throughout the district complement the government’s broader efforts to boost household incomes and alleviate poverty.

When speaking with project beneficiaries, including Toffa Tumwine from Kashambya Sub-County and Jacqueline Kobusinge from Rwamucucu Sub-County, both individuals expressed high hopes and great expectations regarding this initiative. They believe that the project holds significant promise for income generation and overall development in their respective areas.

Coffee plays a vital role in Uganda’s economy, and its significance continues to grow. With over 1.8 million households engaged in coffee cultivation, the coffee sector contributes substantially to the country’s export earnings. This revenue is instrumental in funding essential infrastructure projects, including the development of roads, hospitals, and schools, which are crucial for Uganda’s overall progress and development.