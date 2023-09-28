Nakivubo Stadium has received the resounding seal of approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the electrifying tournament of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Stadium is currently undergoing a metamorphic facelift under the benevolent hand of business maestro Hamis Kiggundu.

Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania stand united under the banner of the East Africa Pamoja consortium, a triumphant trinity that clinched the privilege of hosting this titanic tournament, bestowed upon them by none other than the illustrious CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, in a ceremony that resonated with grandeur and glory.

The trio outshone formidable rivals, including the footballing giants of South Africa, the spirited contenders of Zambia, the stalwart warriors of Botswana, and the lionhearted champions of Senegal.

This colossal spectacle, demanding no less than six awe-inspiring arenas, shall cradle the ambitions of 24 nations, beckoning them forth into a kaleidoscope of competition and camaraderie.

Among these sacred sanctuaries, two shall rise with coliseum-like splendor, their towering seats reaching for the sky in their multitude of 40,000. Another pair shall echo with the cheers of thousands, boasting their own splendid armies of 20,000 faithful fans.

And finally, two shall stand as fortresses of 15,000, beckoning the hearts and hopes of the chosen few.

Amidst this veritable pantheon, Nakivubo Stadium emerges as the pride of Uganda, a 20,000-seater colossus standing shoulder to shoulder with the indomitable Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

Alongside them, two titanic creations are poised to rise in Lira and Hoima, awaiting the scrutinizing gaze of CAF’s eagle-eyed inspectors.

Nakivubo Stadium, a true matriarch of Ugandan sport, a sentinel of history, its foundations hewn in the very bedrock of 1926. It has cradled countless moments of glory, echoing with the exultant cries of triumph, whispering the sagas of heroes long past.

In 2018, Hamis Kiggundu penned a pact with the government, vowing to transmute Nakivubo Stadium into a cathedral of modernity and international grandeur.

Billions upon billions of shillings have flowed, a river of devotion, birthing a new pitch, stands that touch the heavens, dressing rooms bedecked in opulence, media quarters that hum with the pulse of anticipation, floodlights that paint the night in vibrant hues, and amenities that elevate this arena to a realm beyond compare.

A symphony of ambition set to crescendo by December of this very year!

In the wake of CAF’s resounding verdict, Kiggundu’s jubilation spilled forth in a tweet, a thunderclap of exultation: “Nakivubo Stadium finally approved to host AFCON 2027…for God and my Country.”

He bowed in gratitude, his heart a beacon of thanks to CAF, FUFA, and the government, for in their faith and support, his vision found wings to soar.