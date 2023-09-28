The Deputy Press Secretary to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Uganda, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has wondered whether the court that has delivered justice to Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake is outside Uganda since for long, the lawmaker has been claiming that there’s no justice in the country.

“Following Hon. @ZaakeFrancis‘s victory in the Constitutional Court, I wish to ask; is this Court in Europe, Ghana, India or Uganda? How come the ruling went in his favour yet he is in Opposition and always claims there is no justice in Uganda?,” he inquired.

Mr. Kirunda’s query follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling where it quashed Speaker Anita Among’s decision to remove Mr. Zaake as a Commissioner of Parliament.

“It has been cleared today that the legislature as an arm of government that makes the law does not respect the laws it makes. Madam Anita Among is not supposed to be called Right Honorable because she doesn’t follow the law going by the outcome of this case. She has ashamed Parliament of Uganda. She behaves like a dictator. She thought she’s untouchable but today she has been touched. As a leader of Parliament, she’s supposed to obey and follow the law. According to the ruling in this case, I’m still a commissioner,” the legislator told journalists shortly after ruling today.

Last year, Zaake lost his Parliamentary Commission seat following a vote on motion moved to have him out on grounds of misconduct.

The vote followed a debate on the report of the committee of Rules, Discipline and Privileges that found Zaake in breach of public trust and confidence. Zaake was probed for statements he made on social disparaging Rt. Hon. Among.

A section of opposition members have since celebrated the Court ruling.

Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago said in a tweet, “Truth shall set us free!. No matter how long it takes we will not waiver in pursuit of justice. Quite a bumpy journey with many hurdles but we trudge on with fortitude. Together we must stamp out impunity. Aluta continua.”