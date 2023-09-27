In a harrowing sequence of events, 3 distinct cases of domestic violence related murders against children have rocked the districts of Lwengo, Bundibugyo, and Rwampara.

The first, a chilling act of ritualistic murder for wealth, unfolded on September 18, 2023, when a 28-year-old peasant farmer Kiiza Emmanuel of Namabaale village, Ndagwe parish, Lwengo district, beheaded his own 3-year-old son, Muwanguzi Augustine alias Kazungu.

The victim, under the care of his grandmother, Tugumisiriza Florence, mysteriously vanished, prompting the family to venture into the suspect’s residence. A chilling sight met their eyes as they stumbled upon a freshly disturbed corner of soil.

A painstaking search unveiled the headless body of the 3-year-old victim. Horrified, they urgently alerted neighboring communities, resulting in the apprehension of the suspect at Kyantale village.

A furious mob wrested the severed head from its sack, delivering a violent punishment. Swift police intervention spared the suspect from further harm, instead detaining him at Lwengo police station.

The accused, also a boda boda rider, shockingly claimed he was en route to Kampala, destined to deliver the severed head to a Hajji known only by face and one Kiwewa Henry from Makindye.

This ghastly endeavor promised a bag overflowing with dollars upon successful completion. Suspicious red clothes, possibly stained with blood, and the victim’s T-shirt were recovered.

Both the head and headless body were transported to Masaka for post-mortem examination and DNA analysis.

In a separate, equally tragic incident, the territorial police in Rwenzori West and Bundibugyo have in custody a retired UPDF soldier, 55-year-old Bangi Ibrahim.

On September 23, 2023, at approximately 11pm, he employed a bow and arrow in a merciless assault on his 22-year-old son, Tumusiime Alali, a peasant from Bundibugyo village in Bubukwanga sub-county, Bundibugyo district. This act of brutality was provoked by an attack from his own family.

Meanwhile, in the Rwizi region and at Rwampala police station, 49-year-old Mucunguzi Wilberforce, along with his wife, stand accused of subjecting their 18-year-old son, Besisira Davis, a student at Rwampara Vocational, to a brutal torture session.

This heart-wrenching episode unfolded in Bushenyi cell, Nyakabure parish, Rugando sub-county in Rwampara, commencing at approximately 4am on September 23, 2023.

The victim, driven into hiding after misappropriating school fees totaling Ugx 640,000/=, was relentlessly pursued by his parents, ultimately ending up at his Aunt’s residence. There, he endured hours of torment, lasting until the early morning hours.

Only the intervention of the area councilor led to his eventual rescue and medical treatment. Tragically, the victim’s condition worsened, necessitating a rush to Kimono HC IV, where he succumbed to the injuries inflicted upon him at 4am.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga fervently condemned these acts of vigilantism, urging local leaders to collaborate with Child and Family Protection Officers to address the perils children face within toxic domestic environments.

“We strongly condemn such acts of brutality, where children of all ages are viewed as property and tortured to death. We call upon the community, local leaders, and child defenders to work with the Child and Family Protection officers and address the risks faced by children in toxic domestic settings,” said Enanga.