Kyegegwa district in Tooro Sub Region will this year host the International Day for Older Persons on 1st October 2023, at Humura Primary School Playground. This was revealed by Dominic Gidudu Mafwabi, the Minister of State for the elderly persons, in the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, on Tuesday.

Minister Mafwabi said; one of the activities the Ministry of Gender undertakes is in fulfillment of its constitutional mandate provided for under the National objectives, which obliges both society and the state to recognize the rights of older persons and respect for human dignity.

“Between 2017 and 2050 the number of older persons in the developing world is predicted to increase from 652 million to 2.1 billion”, he said.

He said by 2047, there will be older people than children according to the United Nations Report.

Minister Mafwabi enumerated this year’s activities to mark the International Day for the elderly persons in Kyegegwa district to include; National older Persons symposium, which will be held on 30th October 2023.

“This will be followed by Health Camps outlets, including eye care, medical referrals, assessment and screening for Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and distribution of assistive devices”, he said.

He also said there will be provision of the special enterprise grant to beneficiary older people in Kyegegwa district and gifting for older persons among others.

This year’s celebrations to mark the International Day for older persons, runs under the theme: “Healthy Ageing; A call for Action”. The theme is derived from the United Nations Decade of Healthy Aging 2020-2023, which envisages a world where everyone can live a long healthy life.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is expected to be the Guest of Honor during the celebrations, according to a statement by Minister Gidudu Mafwabi.